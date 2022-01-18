WWE Raw: Maryse Tries, Fails to Cancel Royal Rumble Match

Usually, WWE Raw is used to set up matches for upcoming PPVs. But this week, Maryse tried to do the opposite. With her husband, The Miz, supposedly not in the building, Maryse attempted to cancel their upcoming mixed tag match against Beth Phoenix and her husband, Edge, at the Royal Rumble.

Phoenix wasn't having it, however, and she also wanted to compete in the scheduled singles match with Maryse on WWE Raw last night. That wasn't to be, however, as The Miz, who it turns out was in the building after all, attacked Edge and Maryse hit Phoenix with a brick concealed in her purse.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Maryse lays out Beth Phoenix with a purse full of brick: Raw, Jan. 17, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgP7NSHzJuQ)

So the match is on, then? But first, The Miz has a gift planned for Maryse's birthday next week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Miz promises Maryse a birthday extravaganza: Raw, Jan. 17, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sef5p5gvQM0)

Also on WWE Raw this week, Austin Theory managed to get a win over Finn Balor after Vince McMahon threatened to beat the crap out of him if he lost again.

The psycho boss angle would be more fun if it wasn't so close to reality. When this whole storyline ends with Theory getting released from WWE in a round of budget cuts, we're all going to feel pretty foolish for caring.

In other WWE Raw news, Nikki Ash continued her turn from superhero to supervillain (who still believes she's a superhero), and maybe it's the comic book fan in me, but now that she's gone heel, this gimmick is finally starting to click with me for the first time.

