WWE Raw Preview: 2 Tag Team Title Matches Set as Styles, Omos Return

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature two tag team title matches as both the Raw Tag Team Champions and the Women's Tag Team Champions put their titles on the line. AJ Styles and Omos will finally return to Raw from… wherever they've been *cough*COVID*hack*, and they'll defend the belts against the New Day. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their own titles against Lana and Naomi. And in addition to that, Bobby Lashley will face one of his challengers at WrestleMania Backlash, Braun Strowman or Drew McIntyre, on WWE Raw tonight.

Here's the blurb from WWE.com on that:

Bobby Lashley says he can take down Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman anytime in a head-to-head situation. The WWE Champion will get a chance to prove those words right this Monday night on Raw as he collides with either McIntyre or Strowman. The ever-confident Lashley is two weeks away from putting his title on the line against both men in a massive Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 16, after Strowman earned his way into the bout last week with a win over McIntyre. Which foe will clash with The All Mighty, and who will earn a major victory ahead of WrestleMania Backlash? Find out this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Whoever doesn't face Lashley this week will probably get a chance next week. Meanwhile, seeing Styles and Omos take on The New Day almost feels fresh compared to WWE's usual plans of having rematches immediately the night after WrestleMania on Raw, so their unexpected absence actually helped things. Will tonight be the night for Lana and Naomi? Probably not. So yeah, it's another average and predictable episode of WWE Raw tonight… unless, of course, Vince tears up the script at the last minute. Who knows what could happen then!

