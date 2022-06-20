WWE Raw Preview: An Elias Concert and a MITB Qualifying Match

The lineup for WWE Raw is looking pretty sparse tonight, and without even an appearance by embattled WWE CEO Vince McMahon, what reason is there to even tune in? Well, if you're a music fan, you might be interested in the Elias concert WWE has scheduled for the show. Yes, Elias will return to Raw to prove that he and Ezekiel are truly two different people. How will WWE pull it off? With shenanigans, of course.

From the WWE.com preview:

The WWE Universe will once again "Walk with Elias" as Ezekiel's older brother returns to perform one more concert. With certain WWE Superstars still under the impression that Ezekiel is Elias, the WWE rookie intends to put the controversy to rest once and for all when he stands side-by-side with his brother in the ring. Will the two brothers put on the concert of a lifetime, or will a skeptical Kevin Owens interrupt the reunion? Find out Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

But it isn't all rock music on WWE Raw tonight. Believe it or not, there will also be at least one match in the three-hour show. Asuka and Becky Lynch will face off to determine which of them gets to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the upcoming PPV. From the preview:

Becky Lynch has not been ready for Asuka. Ever since The Empress of Tomorrow made her return to Raw, she has been a thorn in Lynch's side, costing her a Raw Women's Title opportunity and thwarting a potential 24/7 Title reign. With Big Time Becks' rise back to the top of WWE consistently hitting speed bumps thanks to Asuka, Lynch will get the opportunity to get back on track and dish out some retribution when she faces off against Asuka with a spot in the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line. Who will earn a coveted spot in the Ladder Match and move one step closer to a potential women's title? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

We're sure there will be more than that though. You know how these things go. Someone cuts a promo at the beginning of Raw and that leads to a match, someone interrupts someone backstage and that leads to a match, etc. You know, just like real sports, where they wait until the day of the game and let the teams decide amongst themselves who will play each other. WWE Raw airs at 8E/7C on USA. If you've got better things to do (and that's a low bar), we'll be here tomorrow to tell you what you need to know about what happened.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe