WWE Raw Preview: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage, Take Two Better late than never, WWE will finally deliver that promised but bumped Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match on WWE Raw tonight.

A few weeks ago, WWE promised fans Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage for the WWE Raw 30th-anniversary show. But the match was bumped in order to leave room for other important segments, like a meaningless promo battle and match between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville, or the members of Degeneration X admitting they're too old and/or frail to take a bump. But WWE plans to finally right that wrong when Becky and Bayley step into that steel cage again tonight, and this time, with plans to have an actual match! Assuming nothing else runs long, of course.

WWE.com frames it a little differently:

After being ruthlessly attacked by Damage CTRL before her Steel Cage Match against Bayley on Raw XXX, Becky Lynch took control of Dakota Kai and threatened to use a steel cage against her if The Role Model did not agree to face Big Time Becks in a Steel Cage Match. Don't miss the encounter inside the unforgiving structure, next Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

But that's not all that's happening on WWE Raw tonight. The Elimination Chamber is coming up, and WWE needs to fill some chamber slots, so tonight on Raw, Michin, Candice LeRae, Carmella, and Piper Niven will compete in a four-way Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The winner of the resulting Elimination Chamber matchup will earn a shot against Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, so the reward is high for this one.

The United States Championship, WWE Raw's de facto top belt, will be defended in an Elimination Chamber match on February 18th as well, and there will be two qualifying matches on WWE Raw tonight for that. In the first, Angelo Dawkins will take on Damian Priest, and in the second, Montez Ford will face Elias. And WWE also revealed that Brock Lesnar will be on Raw tonight as well.

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.

