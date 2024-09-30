Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Monsters Clash, CM Punk Speaks, AEW Quakes

The Chadster previews tonight's epic WWE Raw! 🔥 Monster mayhem, CM Punk's fiery words, and more! 😱 Plus, why Taylor Swift owes WWE big time! 🎵 AEW can't compete! 😤

The Chadster is so excited to tell you about tonight's episode of WWE Raw! 🎉🥳 This is going to be the most amazing, incredible, unbelievable episode of WWE Raw that has ever graced our television screens. 📺💖 The Chadster can hardly contain himself thinking about all the awesome action we're going to see on WWE Raw tonight. 🤯💥

First of all, we've got a Last Monster Standing Match between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed! 🦍💪 This is going to be absolutely epic, with these two behemoths tearing apart the entire arena. The Chadster can't wait to see what kind of destruction they cause on WWE Raw. It's going to be like Godzilla vs. King Kong, but even better! 🦖🦍

Then, we've got both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre speaking about their upcoming Hell in a Cell match. 🔥🗣️ The Chadster is sure they'll have some fiery words for each other on WWE Raw. This is the kind of intense, personal rivalry that Tony Khan and AEW could only dream of creating. 😤🙄

We'll also get to see the new Intercontinental Champion, Jey Uso, make an appearance on WWE Raw! 🏆👑 The Chadster is so proud of Jey for dethroning that upstart Bron Breakker. YEET indeed! 🎉

But wait, there's more! We've got an incredible Six-Man Tag Team Match between The Judgment Day and The LWO on WWE Raw! 👥👥👥 This is going to be non-stop action and excitement. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is crying into his Panda Express right now, wishing he could book matches like this. 😂🐼

And if that wasn't enough, we've got Kofi Kingston taking on Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio battling Xavier Woods in a first-time matchup, and Lyra Valkyria going one-on-one with Zoey Stark! 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♀️ The Chadster's head is spinning from all this amazing action on WWE Raw! 😵‍💫

This episode of WWE Raw is truly shaping up to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time. 🏆🥇 Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan even tries. 😤

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of those terrible nightmares about him last night. 😱💤 The Chadster was trapped in the music video for Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood," but Tony Khan was wearing a blonde wig and playing Taylor's part! 😨 All of Taylor's besties were replaced by AEW wrestlers, and they were chasing The Chadster through the video set. Tony Khan was singing, "Now we've got bad blood, you know AEW's so rad, WWE's so sad, now we've got bad blood, hey!" It was absolutely terrifying! 😰 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat and had to chug a whole case of White Claw just to calm down. 🍹😓

And speaking of "Bad Blood," The Chadster can't believe Taylor Swift had the audacity to steal that name from WWE for her hit song. 😤 The original 90s PPV that inspired the upcoming WWE Bad Blood PPV this Saturday, October 5th, is clearly the originator of that phrase. Taylor Swift better give proper credit where it's due or she might find herself on the receiving end of a sternly worded unbiased article from The Chadster! 🍺💀

The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is hoping people will be too distracted by AEW and Taylor Swift to tune into Bad Blood this weekend, but true wrestling fans will prove Tony Khan wrong. 💪😎 It's your duty as a wrestling fan to watch WWE Raw tonight and Bad Blood on Saturday. Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

So tune in to WWE Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! 📺🕗 If you don't, you're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. And The Chadster knows you wouldn't want to do that, would you? 🔪😢

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't believe he has to keep reminding people to watch WWE Raw when it's clearly the superior product. Tony Khan has cheesed The Chadster off so much that he's going to have to take his Mazda Miata for a drive while blasting Smash Mouth just to calm down. 🚗🎵 Maybe Keighleyanne will want to come along… oh wait, she's probably too busy texting that guy Gary again. 📱😒 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

