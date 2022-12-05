WWE Raw Preview: Tag Team Titles on the Line Tonight

WWE Raw is taking place in the nation's capital tonight, which means the show's trademark predetermined outcomes, attention-seeking antics, and questionable decision-making will be all too familiar to the crowd. But what else can Washingtonians and viewers at home expect from WWE Raw tonight? We've got your back on that one with our Raw preview, which is really just WWE's Raw preview, but with more snarky comments added.

First up, The Usos will defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Tag Championships against the team of Matt Riddle and Elias. Will this be the end of the Usos' long reign as champions? Of course not. But it might be a good chance to catch some fun drama involving the Usos and Sami Zayn, which is always welcome. Will Kevin Owens get involved as well?

WWE is also advertising an invitational tournament to take place on Raw tonight. Yes! Nothing like some good, old-fashioned wrestling action to– oh, it's a poker tournament hosted by JBL? Well that should be fun too, and will surely feature some hilarious Baron Corbin antics.

And in a last-minute addition to the show, six women will compete in two triple-threat matches, with the winners of each going on to next week's WWE Raw to face each other for a shot at the Raw Women's Championship. In the first match, Bayley will take on Asuka and Rhea Ripley. In the second match, Becky Lynch will take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Becky is sure to win the second, but the first could be a toss-up between Bayley and Ripley. Byron Saxton announced this latest addition to the show on social media.

So, tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8/7C on the USA Network, and remember, what's happening in Washington DC tonight may be a vulgar farce that depends on the ignorance and/or sadism of America's least-educated citizens to make a profit and should make us all ashamed to be a part of it, but there's also a wrestling show in town.

