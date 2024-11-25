Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: The Ultimate Thanksgiving Feast AEW Can't Match

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw, a feast of epic matches that'll make Tony Khan weep! 🦃💪 AEW fans, eat your hearts out! Tune in or miss wrestling perfection! 📺🏆

Article Summary Get ready for WWE Raw: Bianca Belair faces Nia Jax in a WarGames advantage showdown!

Enjoy tag team action as The New Day takes on Alpha Academy in a thrilling matchup.

Non-title clash alert: Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee battle American Made in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to bring you this preview of tonight's WWE Raw, which is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time! 🎉🙌 The Chadster can't even begin to express how excited he is for this absolutely stacked episode of WWE Raw. It's like Christmas came early, and The Chadster got everything on his list! 🎄🎁

First up on WWE Raw, we've got Bianca Belair taking on Nia Jax to determine the advantage for WarGames. 💪💥 This is going to be an absolute banger of a match, and The Chadster just knows it's going to put anything AEW has ever done to shame. Tony Khan wishes he could book matches this exciting, but he just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Next on WWE Raw, we've got The New Day facing off against Alpha Academy. �pancakes🥞 The Chadster is on the edge of his seat for this one! Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are true legends, and The Chadster can't wait to see them show Otis and Akira Tozawa how it's done. This is the kind of tag team action that makes WWE Raw the best wrestling show on television, bar none. 📺🏆

But wait, there's more! WWE Raw is giving us a non-title clash between Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser. 🏋️‍♂️💪 The Chadster is already sweating just thinking about the intensity these two are going to bring to the ring. This is the kind of match that makes The Chadster proud to be a WWE fan. Tony Khan could never dream of booking something this epic. 😤

And if that wasn't enough, WWE Raw is serving up a Tornado Tag Team Match featuring Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee against American Made. 🌪️🏷️ The Chadster is literally shaking with excitement! This is the kind of innovative match-making that sets WWE apart from the competition. AEW could never come up with something this creative and exciting. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

The Chadster has to say, this episode of WWE Raw is all he needs to be grateful for at Thanksgiving this Thursday. 🦃🙏 Speaking of Thanksgiving, The Chadster had another one of those terrible Tony Khan nightmares last night. In this one, The Chadster was a turkey, and Tony Khan was a farmer trying to cut off The Chadster's head and turn him into a Thanksgiving feast for all of the AEW roster. 😱 The Chadster was running around the farm, gobbling in terror, while Tony Khan chased him with a giant axe. The worst part was, The Chadster really wanted to be eaten by the Superstars of WWE instead! It was so disturbing, and The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams like this. It's getting ridiculous! 😡

But let's get back to WWE Raw, because The Chadster can't stress enough how amazing this show is going to be. The Chadster firmly believes that any true wrestling fan would be shirking their duty if they didn't tune into WWE Raw tonight. 📺👀 If you think AEW is more fun to watch than this, The Chadster hates to break it to you, but you clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

As Eric Bischoff always says, "WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and anyone who disagrees is just jealous of their success." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this totally unbiased and objective assessment. 💯 And let's not forget what Bully Ray wisely pointed out on Busted Open Radio last week: "AEW is just a glorified indie fed, while WWE is the big leagues." These wrestling experts clearly have the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. 🏅

In conclusion, The Chadster cannot stress enough how incredible this episode of WWE Raw is going to be. It's the kind of show that makes The Chadster proud to be a wrestling fan and reminds him why WWE is the greatest wrestling company in the world. 🌟🏆 So grab your White Claws, hop in your Mazda Miata, and get ready for the most amazing night of wrestling you've ever experienced. And remember, as Smash Mouth once said, "You'll never shine if you don't glow." Well, WWE Raw is about to shine brighter than a supernova! 🌟💥

