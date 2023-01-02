WWE Raw Preview: Two Championship Matches Set for First Raw of 2023

WWE is kicking off the new year with two big title matches on tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss on tonight's show. Plus, Seth Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

For Belair, she won't just have to contend with Alexa Bliss. There's also the influence of The Fiend looming over Bliss and the match. Who knows what Bliss will do? Things could get very spooky. From WWE.com:

After winning a Triple Threat Match and later defeating Bayley to become No. 1 Contender, Alexa Bliss has earned her chance to challenge Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in two weeks. Confounding the issue is some bizarre behavior from Bliss, who shockingly smashed a vase over the champion's head. Can Bliss keep herself in check to capture the title she has not held in over three years? Don't miss this matchup tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

As for Rollins, he's hoping to recapture the belt that Theory won from him last year and become Raw's top male champion again. Can he do it? Probably not, since we're betting Rollins will want to renew his feud with Cody Rhodes after the Rumble. Still, it will be a good match, if nothing else.

From WWE.com:

Austin Theory has held the United States Title since capturing it in a Triple Threat Match against then-champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. Now, Theory will put the title on the line against The Visionary as Rollins attempts to capture the title he briefly held. Can Rollins defeat Theory to become a three-time United States Champion, or is Theory truly the "now"? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Of course, there will be lots more in store for WWE Raw tonight, as the plans will unfold as they always do at the start of the show. Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network. We'll let you know if anything major happens, like one of those tiltes changing hands.