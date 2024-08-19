Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: WWE Fires Back Ahead of Evil AEW All In

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw, the ultimate defiance against Tony Khan's evil empire! 🏆 Tune in or risk stabbing Triple H in the back! 🔪😤

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😤 Tony Khan and AEW think they can just waltz into London next weekend and put on some big show? Well, The Chadster has news for Tony Khan: WWE Raw is about to blow AEW out of the water tonight! 🌊💥

Let The Chadster tell you why tonight's WWE Raw is going to be the greatest wrestling show in the history of our sport. 🏆 First of all, we've got CM Punk delivering a message to Drew McIntyre. 🎤 The Chadster can already feel the electricity, and he's sure it's going to be more electrifying than anything Tony Khan could ever produce. Auughh man! So unfair to AEW that WWE has such incredible talent! 😫

But that's not all, oh no! We've got a WWE Women's Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match featuring Damage CTRL, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark challenging Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. 👯‍♀️🏆 Now that's what The Chadster calls real women's wrestling, not like that fake stuff AEW tries to pass off as competition. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

And speaking of tag team action, The New Day and Odyssey Jones are teaming up against The Final Testament. 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster can already smell the ratings victory over AEW. Tony Khan must be shaking in his boots right now! 👢

But wait, there's more! 🎉 Randy Orton is going to speak after delivering an RKO to Gunther. The Chadster can't wait to hear what The Viper has to say. It's bound to be more compelling than anything Tony Khan could write. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

The Chadster is also excited for Sheamus bringing Fight Night to Pete Dunne. 🥊 Now that's what The Chadster calls real wrestling! Not like that flippy-floppy stuff AEW tries to pass off as sports entertainment.

And let's not forget about Maxxine Dupri taking on her former friend Ivy Nile. 💔 The Chadster is sure this match will have more emotional depth than the entire AEW roster combined.

The Chadster has to say, this lineup is so good, it's making him want to crack open a White Claw seltzer right now! 🍹 But The Chadster will save that for the show tonight. Speaking of which, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😰

In the dream, The Chadster cracked open a nice, cold White Claw, but instead of White Claw, the can was filled with hundreds of tiny Tony Khans! 😱 The tiny Tony Khans came climbing out of the can and started wreaking havoc all over The Chadster's house. 🏠 The Chadster tried to catch them, but they were too fast and slippery, like little wrestling promoters on a sugary high. Tiny Tony Khans were flipping off furniture, tearing up WWE posters, and even messing with The Chadster's precious collection of Smash Mouth CDs! 🎸😡 The Chadster grabbed a net and tried to scoop them up, but they just danced around him, mocking The Chadster's every move. Finally, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, feeling both exhausted and cheesed off. 💦 The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop invading his dreams! It's so unfair!

Anyway, back to WWE Raw. The Chadster can't stress enough how important it is for true wrestling fans to tune in tonight. 📺 If you choose to watch AEW instead, you're not just making a mistake – you're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪 How could anyone choose AEW's subpar product over the wrestling perfection that is WWE Raw? It boggles The Chadster's mind. 🤯

If you're a real wrestling fan, you'll watch WWE Raw tonight. 💯 It's going to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this. Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this clearly doesn't understand wrestling at all. 🚫

The Chadster, as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, along with Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani, can confidently say that WWE Raw is the superior product. 🏅 So tune in tonight and witness history in the making! And remember, every time you choose WWE over AEW, you're making The Chadster's life a little bit better. 🙏 Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go practice his air guitar to "All Star" by Smash Mouth to prepare for tonight's epic show. 🎸🎵

