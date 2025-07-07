Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: WWE Goes "All In" on This Weekend's PLEs

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix! Seth Rollins vs Penta! Becky Lynch speaks! Plus why Tony Khan should cancel AEW All In this weekend! 🔥💯

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to preview what will undoubtedly be the most incredible episode of WWE Raw of all time! 😍 Tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix is set to deliver pure wrestling perfection, and The Chadster can already feel the excitement coursing through his veins like a refreshing Seagram's Escapes Spiked! 🍹 With WWE's massive Saturday Night's Main Event and the groundbreaking all-women WWE Evolution premium live event happening this weekend, WWE Raw tonight will be the perfect lead-in to what promises to be the greatest weekend in professional wrestling history!

Of course, Tony Khan has to try to ruin everything by running AEW All In this same weekend. 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. If Tony Khan had even an ounce of respect for the industry, he would have immediately moved or canceled his little vanity show to make way for WWE's historic events. But no, Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄

Let The Chadster break down tonight's absolutely spectacular WWE Raw card that will blow away anything AEW could ever dream of producing! 💪

First up, Penta will face off against Seth Rollins in what The Chadster predicts will be the greatest singles match in the history of professional wrestling! 🤼‍♂️ Penta continuing to interfere with Seth's vision is exactly the kind of long-term storytelling that makes WWE Raw superior to anything else on television. The way WWE has carefully crafted this narrative with perfect pacing and logical progression shows why they're the gold standard, unlike AEW where wrestlers just randomly show up and have matches with no rhyme or reason other than entertaining the fans! Seth Rollins is a true artist in that ring, and watching him work within WWE's perfectly structured environment on WWE Raw tonight will be like watching Michelangelo paint the Sistine Chapel! 🎨

Next, Becky Lynch will grace WWE Raw with her presence ahead of her Women's Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match at WWE Evolution! 👑 The Man addressing her upcoming match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will surely be the most captivating promo segment in wrestling history! The Chadster loves how WWE gives their champions proper microphone time on WWE Raw to build anticipation for their matches, rather than just having them wrestle every week for no reason like certain other companies do. This segment alone makes tonight's WWE Raw appointment viewing! 📺

The women's division excellence continues on WWE Raw as Kairi Sane takes on WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez! 🌟 This match has the potential to be the greatest women's wrestling match The Chadster has ever witnessed! The fact that these two incredible athletes get to showcase their skills on WWE Raw under WWE's expert guidance and production values means we're in for something truly special. Tony Khan could never book women's wrestling this perfectly!

Finally, El Grande Americano will be in action on WWE Raw! 🇺🇸 The Chadster doesn't need to know who his opponent is because WWE's booking is so brilliant that any match they put together will be absolute gold! This is what separates WWE Raw from the competition – they don't need to rely on cheap surprises or "dream matches" to get people interested. Just the mere mention of El Grande Americano being in action is enough to make this the most must-see segment in wrestling! 🔥

As wrestling journalist Bully Ray recently said on his podcast, "WWE Raw continues to set the standard for what professional wrestling should be. The way they structure their shows with perfect timing and presentation is something Tony Khan should really study if he wants AEW to survive another year." 🎯 The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely unbiased assessment from someone who clearly has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval!

Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that even comes close to tonight's WWE Raw! While AEW relies on dangerous high spots and pandering to smarks, WWE Raw delivers pure sports entertainment perfection that appeals to real wrestling fans! 💯 The Chadster would argue that anyone who chooses to watch AEW over tonight's historic WWE Raw is shirking their duty as a wrestling fan!

If you think AEW is more fun to watch than WWE Raw, then The Chadster has to question whether you actually understand what makes wrestling great! 🤔 Real wrestling fans know that WWE's carefully controlled, perfectly produced shows are infinitely superior to AEW's chaotic mess of a product. Tonight's WWE Raw will prove once again why WWE is the only wrestling company that matters!

So make sure to tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix for what will undoubtedly be the most incredible wrestling show of all time! 🏆 The Chadster will be watching with a ice-cold Seagram's Escapes Spiked in hand, ready to witness history! And remember, as Smash Mouth once said, "You'll never know if you don't go" – so don't miss WWE Raw tonight! 🎵

