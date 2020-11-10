WWE Raw Recap – Lana's Epic Rivalry with a Table Continues

On WWE Raw this week, Nia Jax continues her vendetta against Lana while Titus O'Neil fails to exact revenge on the Hurt Business. Read all about it here!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition. WWE suffered a major blow last weekend when WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden. Big loss for WWE. Big loss for Vince McMahon. And another big loss for Linda McMahon, who was heading up that super PAC for Trump. On the bright side, that does mean Trump is free to make a return to the company, and lord knows they could use some more star power. Should we pencil in an early Survivor Series return? Or do we need to wait for the Royal Rumble? It does come right after the inauguration…

WWE Raw Recap for November 9th, 2020 Part 3

MVP and Bobby Lashley are in the ring. They have a message for Smackdown star and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, who Lashley will face at Survivor Series. MVP says that Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will also beat The New Day next week, and they'll face the Smackdown Tag Team Champions at Survivor Series. Then Lashley will beat Sami Zayn's ass at Survivor Series. Lashley says he may not even let Sami walk out of Survivor Series.

Titus O'Neil comes out. He brings up Hurt Business rejecting his offer to join them a few weeks ago, a rejection that came with a beatdown. Titus accuses them of disrespect. MVP says that was just business. MVP does respect Titus for the charity work he does, so he gives him an opportunity to walk away. Titus says no. He asks Lashley what the point of having the US Championship is if he doesn't defend it.

Lashley says he has no respect for Titus at all. He gives Titus a title shot, but it will be his first and his last. MVP calls for a referee. He gets one.

They have a match. Will Titus O'Neil win and revive his in-ring career? Nope. Lashley spears him and makes him tap out to the Hurt Lock in under a minute.

Bobby Lashley defeats Titus O'Neil to retain the United States Championship.

Shocking outcome. Sheamus talks to Drew McIntyre backstage. He complains that Drew is not on the Survivor Series team because of its chaos. McIntyre says Sheamus should have considered not kicking his own partner. Sheamus says he despises his own partners as much as he despises McIntyre's partners tonight, The New Day. He wishes he could team up with McIntyre again. McIntyre reminisces about the good old days with Sheamus for a minute. Sheamus invites Drew for pints later. Drew says they'll get wasted, and he's buying after he wins a rematch with Randy Orton.

Asuka comes to the ring. Raw takes a commercial break. When it returns, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana are at ringside. Backstage, Sarah Schrieber asks Nia Jax why she asked for this match. Nia says there's confusion in the division about who runs things. Shayna says it's her. Nia disagrees. It's Nia. And after she beats everyone on Smackdown's team at Survivor Series, she's gonna come back and beat Asuka for the Raw championship.

So this is a non-title match then. But mainly, it's another opportunity for Lana to get put through a table. It's a good match for Nia in that she doesn't injure Asuka. She has a bad match in that she taps out to the Asuka lock.

Asuka defeats Nia Jax.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke brawl with Nia and Shayna after the match and lose. That leaves Lana alone, and you can guess what happens next, right? That's right, Lana goes through the announce table for the eighth time in eight weeks. Nia gets in Lana's face. She tells her she doesn't belong here and should just quit.

Sarah Schrieber interviews R-Truth, asking about the 7-way match he's taking part in next. Truth thought it was a 7-camera photoshoot for a magazine. Truth is less thrilled about that. His entrance music plays, so he reluctantly heads to the ring. Raw takes a commercial break.

Angel Garza makes sweet verbal love to the camera in a promo. This is his new gimmick, apparently: to cut promos to women watching at home. In the ring, there's a 7-way 24/7 Championship match featuring Tucker, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Erik, Drew Gulak, and Akira Tozawa. Tozawa pins Truth. Then Erik pins Tozawa. Gulak pins Erik. Tucker pins Gulak. Gulak pins Tucker. Tucker pins Gulak again. Gran Metalik pins Gulak. Dorado pins Gran Metalik. Truth pins Dorado.

R-Truth defeats all the Raw jobbers to retain the 24/7 Championship.

What an utter waste of time. Want to waste even more time? Click through to the fourth and final part (thank god!) of The Shovel: Raw Edition.

