WWE Raw Recap – Survivor Series Fallout and Raw Rematches

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, and in honor of The Undertaker, I plan to continue my career of making jokes about comics and pro wrestling a good ten years past the point where I can't do it reliably well anymore. Tonight is WWE Monday Night Raw, three hours of your life you can never get back. Well, of my life. You're reading this, which means you made the smart decision to do something better with your life on Monday night and spend a few minutes catching up here on Tuesday morning. Unless you watched the show AND you're reading this anyway, in which case, hello, greatest fan. What the hell is wrong with you?

WWE Raw Recap for November 23rd, 2020 Part 1

Pro wrestling is a nostalgia-based business, but things are getting out of control here because WWE kicks off Raw by playing a dreamy tribute to Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship just one week ago on Raw.

After the credits, Adam Pearce is in the ring with the Raw Survivor Series team (And Jordan Omegbehin). Pearce is proud of the team winning, and as a reward, he wants to give one of them a shot at Drew McIntyre. He wants everyone to have a chance to kill time during this opening promo by making a case for why it should be them.

Sheamus declares himself MVP of the match. AJ Styles disagrees; he thinks he is. Keith Lee is like, um, no, it's me. You see where this is going, right? A lot of yapping and some stoned rambling by Matt Riddle later, Braun Strowman ends up headbutting Adam Pearce, which is gonna cost him hundreds of dollars in lost porn rates. Raw takes a commercial break.

In a video recorded earlier today, Hurt Business accuses The New Day of not being proper champions and challenges them to a match. New Day points out they already beat them a week ago, but Cedric Alexander gets up in Xavier Woods' face and says that they couldn't win last week because then they would have had to lose to the Street Profits at Survivor Series, and it makes way more sense for the New Day to take that loss and then drop the title afterward. Well, paraphrased.

Hurt Business comes to the ring. New Day comes to the ring. They have a match, which ends with a countout. New Day try to leave with the belts, but MVP grabs a mic and demands the match be restarted. Woods and Kingston agree and get back in the ring, and the match restarts as Raw takes a commercial break. After the break, Kingston takes a big bump from the ring to the floor and sells a hurt leg. Hurt Business go after that leg. Nevertheless, despite a beatdown on Kingston, Xavier Woods pins Benjamin with a rollup.

The New Day defeats Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin via pinfall to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Charly Caruso talks to Adam Pearce backstage. He says he'd love to fire Braun Strowman, but it's not his call. Charly asks who will face Drew McIntyre. Bobby Lashley walks up and suggests he and Pearce talk about it. Raw takes a commercial break. After the break, Charly talks to Pearce again. He says he's taking what Bobby said into consideration. Randy Orton appears, and he wants to talk to Pearce too.

Sarah Schriber talks to Lana after her shocking victory at Survivor Series. Lana is trying to live in the moment and live her dream here. Back to Charly and Adam Pearce. Pearce says this is gonna be settled in the ring in a series of three singles matches this week. The winner of those matches will fight in a triple threat on Raw next week. "Riddle" vs. Sheamus is the first match, and it starts now.

Okay, so what was the plan for the card today if they room to add three matches? They were just counting on that happening, or the show would have ended an hour early? "Riddle," who must no longer be called Matt for reasons only Vince McMahon understands, comes to the ring as Raw takes a commercial break. And this recap continues in part two, clickable soon down below.

