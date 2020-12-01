WWE Raw Recap – There Is No Failure in Retribution

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition, a weekly torture I inflict on myself out of… what? Habit? Duty? Stockholm Syndrome? Whatever the reason, I watch WWE Raw, all seventeen hours of it, and recap it in three succinct articles (because I gotta get paid) for your reading pleasure. Tonight's Raw begins the build toward TLC, taking place on December 20th.

This post is part 3 of a 3 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3

WWE Raw Recap for November 30th, 2020 Part 3

Keith Lee, AJ Styles, and "Riddle" are in the ring for a "Sudden Death Triple Threat" match, which is, of course, the same as a regular WWE Triple Threat match as far as I can tell. The winner of the match goes on to get a shot at Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

This match is anything but sudden. It goes on forever. Eventually, Styles gets the win with the phenomenal forearm on Riddle.

AJ Styles defeats Riddle and Keith Lee to become the number one contender.

Charly Caruso talks to Miz and Morrison about their segment with Sheamus earlier in the night. She asks if their plans didn't backfire earlier. Miz and Morrison claim they have a strategy and that Sheamus and McIntyre are divided. Miz had a pretty good run for a couple of years. Still, he has been absolutely intolerable since Morrison came back, undoing any character growth he had and reverting to his 2012 personality.

Dana Brooke comes to the ring for a match with Reckoning of Retribution, which will mark the official in-ring debut of Reckoning on Raw. But first, a commercial break. After the break, Reckoning comes out, and we see a pre-recorded promo from her and Mustafa Ali about how Reckoning takes care of their problems (by jobbing to them for months?).

They have a match. Has the Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose team been broken up already? Where is Mandy Rose? Covid? Oh, shoulder injury, according to the internet. Anyway, Dana Brooke gets the easy pin in a short match, even with Ali at ringside. A few seconds into the match, by the way, Reckoning's mask falls off, revealing it's actually Mia Yim.

Dana Brooke defeats Reckoning via pinfall.

Afterward, Mustafa Ali yells at Mia Yim/Reckoning: "There's no failure in Retributrion." Unless you count all the times, they've been jobbed out, which has been about 90% of their matches.

Miz and Morrison attempt to share a peach pie with AJ Styles and "Olmos." Styles doesn't want their pie, but he will help them screw over Drew McIntyre; Miz asks why. AJ says it'll be a hell of a lot easier to beat Miz than McIntyre. Miz doesn't take offense. They leave, and AJ makes them leave the pie with him. If this pie doesn't end up smashed in someone's face by the end of the night, we know that WWE has truly lost the narrative. Raw takes a commercial break.

Is there still a half-hour left of this show? God. Riddle is recovering backstage after losing the Sudden Death Triple Threat. MVP shows up to make fun of him. Riddle says at least he had the opportunity to be in that match, unlike Bobby Lashley, because MVP cost him that match. Riddle pitches more of his ideas, Lawn Bros and Bronuts. MVP says his ideas suck and smushes him in the face. Riddle gets mad, but Bobby Lashley attacks from off-camera and puts Riddle down.

Keith Lee approaches Sheamus backstage. Lee says he's heard people talking that Sheamus may turn on Drew McIntyre tonight. Sheamus says that's none of McIntyre's business. Charly Caruso is in the ring and brings out Drew McIntyre for an interview. McIntyre comes out in a blue skirt once worn by his grandfather. Drew tells Charly it feels good to be WWE Champion again. He called his shot against Randy Orton, and he delivered. He told Roman Reigns he'd humble him at Survivor Series, and he did. Uh, didn't he lose? Well, he blames it on Jey Uso cheating and makes excuses like a true babyface.

Charly asks Drew about facing AJ Styles at TLC in December and about the looming threat of The Miz and the Money in the Bank contract. Drew says his match with AJ will be phenomenal, and he has no beef with AJ. As for Miz and Morrison, he knows they're jokes. Hard to argue with that. Sheamus comes out. Raw takes a commercial break.

AJ Styles and Olmos are at the commentary table after the break. Then Miz and Morrison come out. By the time all the entrances are done, Raw has successfully killed twenty minutes, and there are just ten minutes left for the match.

So they have that match, which Sheamus and McIntyre dominate, but also during which they have a little bit of friction between them. Sheamus talks some trash to AJ for no reason during the match, which both gets AJ and Olmos involved and allows him to be distracted so it can be believable for Miz and Morrison to get a little offense in.

Sheamus gets the hot tag to Drew but soon wants back in. Morrison takes Sheamus out outside, however. Now Sheamus hits the Phenomenal Forearm on McIntyre, causing a disqualification.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeat Miz and Morrison via disqualification.

McIntyre hits Starship Pain on McIntyre. Miz hits Skull Crushing Finale. But then Miz argues with Styles instead of cashing in right away, which lets McIntyre recover and take out Miz and Morrison.McIntyre faces down Styles, who flips out of the ring onto Olmos's shoulder. Styles talks trash as Olmos carries him away.

And that's three hours down the drain, three hours I'll never get back, but for you much shorter due to reading about it here in this column. The good news is it's Monday, and Raw is always the worst wrestling show of the week. That means it's all uphill from here, and I have Impact to look forward to next. An article or two on that, with far less pessimism, will be here for you tomorrow, dear readers.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition for November 30th, 2020.