WWE Raw Recap – Turns Out There's Failure in Retribution After All

It's the end of an era. Tonight, the WWE Universe says goodbye to the Thunderdome inside the Amway Center, as Raw will be moving to the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field. Major difference there. I'm Jude Terror, and this is the shovel, and I'm prepared tonight to throw away three hours of my life to watch WWE Monday Night Raw and tell you what happened. No need to thank me. It's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it.

WWE Raw Recap for December 7th, 2020 Part 1

Raw begins this week just as Smackdown did last week, with a 10-bell salute to Pat Patterson, the whole Raw roster standing on the stage. Then Randy Orton, really slowly, makes his way to the ring. It takes him so long; we're able to watch a replay of pretty much the entire Moment of Bliss segment from last week. If they show a replay of this segment next week, and it contains the entire replay of the previous week's segment. Then the week after that, they show a replay of that segment with the replay of the replay. They keep doing that; eventually, Raw will just be one long replay feedback loop constantly replaying the same ten minutes of footage over and over indefinitely.

And it wouldn't be too different than Raw is now. Orton is finally in the ring. He says ordinary men would be afraid of The Fiend but not Randy. He's going to the Firefly Funhouse tonight. Bray Wyatt appears on the Titantron from the Funhouse. He has a game to play; a game show called Let's Get Randy. Bray is the host, and the puppets are contestants. The prices are some kind of magic wand Orton used to destroy Sister Abigail and the rotting corpse of Friendship Frog. The question Wyatt asks is how Orton should be punished at TLC. None of the puppets guess the right answer. Wyatt says The Fiend has the right answer. We don't get to find out what that is.

Orton asks for a match tonight, but not with The Fiend. He wants it with Bray Wyatt. Wyatt accepts.

Asuka heads to the ring with Lana as Raw takes a commercial break. We see more of the tweets of WWE Superstars remembering Pat Patterson after that. Raw after commercial breaks is like a ComicBook.com article. Nia Jax gives Shayna Baszler a pep talk backstage before her match with Asuka. Baszler is gonna destroy Asuka, but it will be even worse for Lana. Baszler says she'll make Lana's back look like her front and her front look like her back. Jax says Lana will have boobs on her back. That's the point we've reached with this nonsense, I guess.

Baszler comes to the ring with Jax and has a match with Asuka. Nia tries to distract Asuka by attacking Lana, but Lana shoves Nia into the stairs and hurricanranas her into the announce table. So it's Baszler who ends up distracted and pinned by a rollup.

Asuka defeats Shayna Baszler vis pinfall.

This has been amusing, but at this point, with Lana and Asuka winning every week, does that mean Jax and Baszler have to win at TLC? If they don't, will they be completely buried? Does any of it matter? No, not really.

Hurt Business bullies a crew member, and Raw takes a commercial break. Then we're treated to a video package about the upcoming TLC match between AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre. Then Matt Riddle approaches Dana Brooke and Ricochet backstage with a box of Bronutts, which appear to just be regular donuts. He's looking for Hurt Business.

Sarah Schrieber shows up to and asks Ricochet about his "lonely crusade" teaming up with Dana against Retribution. Ricochet calls Retribution jackasses and says they'll show Slapjack and Reckoning what true change is all about. Dana, who has a black eye from her match with Reckoning last week, is looking for payback tonight.

Slapjack and Reckoning head out to the ring as Raw takes a commercial break. We see a promo from the three of them about how they're going to destroy Ricochet and Dana Brooke. Remember when these guys wanted to take down WWE? Now they just want to take down the only people on the roster as low on the card as they are.

Ricochet and Dana Brooke come out, and this match gets going. Reckoning gets through the first 30 seconds without her mask falling off, so that's an improvement over last week's match. But Brooke still pins her after a sitout something or other.

Dana Brooke and Ricochet defeat Reckoning and Slapjack

Mustafa Ali berates his lackeys for losing again. He's won like one match his entire WWE career, so he really has no place to talk.

Keith Lee approaches Sheamus backstage. Lee is suspicious of Sheamus's face turn and insists once again that Sheamus will turn over Drew McIntyre. Sheamus agrees once again that that's what he's going to do.

