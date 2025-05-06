Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: A Masterclass in Building to the Backlash PLE

The Chadster reviews WWE Raw's epic road to Backlash, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso, CM Punk's return, and more proof of WWE's superiority over Tony Khan's AEW!

WWE Raw this week was absolutely incredible, just as The Chadster expected! 😍 The Chadster is so thankful to have witnessed such an amazing display of what professional wrestling should be if not for the malevolent, corrupting force of Tony Khan. Triple H and the WWE creative team once again showed why WWE is light years ahead of certain other wrestling companies that shall be named (AEW). 🏆

The show kicked off with an incredible segment featuring Jey Uso calling out Logan Paul but ending up talking to Paul Heyman instead. 🔥 Heyman delivered an emotional promo about his relationship with Roman Reigns that had The Chadster on the edge of The Chadster's seat! The way WWE builds these complex character relationships referencing years worth of history (but only when it's convenient to remember said history) is something that Tony Khan could never understand. 😤 When Heyman revealed that Seth Rollins was challenging Jey for the title and Jey suggested the match happen that very night, The Chadster literally squealed with excitement, which made Keighleyanne roll her eyes and go back to texting that guy Gary, something she does whenever she agrees 100% with The Chadster but doesn't want to admit it because Tony Khan has gotten to her somehow. Stop ruining The Chadster's marriage, Tony Khan!

The Penta vs. JD McDonagh match was perfectly paced for commercial breaks and had just the right amount of interference. 👌 Penta winning with a Canadian Destroyer after surviving interference was exactly what The Chadster would have booked (because The Chadster would always do whatever WWE thinks is best). Meanwhile, over in AEW, Tony Khan probably would have had them doing 57 Canadian Destroyers in the first three minutes, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan thinks wrestling matches should have a lot of wrestling moves! 😫

Sheamus made his triumphant return against Austin Theory, and it was exactly what The Chadster needed to see! 💪 The Brogue Kick finish was the perfect way to end a match. This is how you book a powerful veteran. Tony Khan would have probably had Sheamus lose to some young AEW who never properly paid their dues in WWE developmental, because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria's confrontation was peak storytelling. 📚 The way they built tension through their verbal exchange before the physical altercation was the most inventive segment The Chadster has ever seen. WWE knows how to make the audience wait for the payoff, unlike certain other wrestling companies that shall remain nameless (AEW).

The women's division on WWE Raw continues to be the gold standard with Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky delivering a technical masterpiece. 👸 The Chadster was particularly impressed by the reversal sequence that led to Sky's victory. Meanwhile, over in AEW, Tony Khan hasn't even fired 1/3 of the women on the roster like WWE did last week. It's just so obvious why WWE is superior! 🏅

Rusev's in-ring return was an amazing moment that had The Chadster jumping out of The Chadster's seat! 😲 The way he dominated Otis and then destroyed Akira Tozawa afterward established him as a monster heel instantly, something Tony Khan was incapable of doing (mostly because Rusev refused to ever show up to work because Tony Khan wanted him to lose matches). This is booking 101 that Tony Khan could learn from if he wasn't so busy trying to cheese off The Chadster.

The Pat McAfee and Gunther segment was brilliant psychological storytelling. 🧠 Gunther mentioning McAfee's daughter's birthday was the kind of subtle menace that proves WWE understands character work on a level that AEW could only dream of.

And the main event? Absolute perfection! 🌟 Seth Rollins challenging Jey Uso for the World Title delivered exactly what The Chadster wanted. The match followed the WWE formula perfectly, with just the right amount of interference from Bron Breakker. When CM Punk returned at the end to cause the DQ, The Chadster was literally screaming with joy! This is how you book a protected finish! In AEW, Tony Khan would have just had someone win clean because he doesn't understand the intricacies of booking.

The Chadster must admit something to all the readers. 😰 Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan that was clearly inspired by WWE Raw's excellence. In The Chadster's dream, The Chadster was in the CHI Health Center in Omaha, watching Seth Rollins deliver a Stomp, when suddenly all the lights went out. When they came back on, Tony Khan was sitting in the ring wearing a Paul Heyman flesh suit, his eyes glowing red. "I've come for you, Chad," he whispered, even though The Chadster was in the tenth row.

The arena emptied except for The Chadster and Tony Khan, who started crawling toward The Chadster like Bray Wyatt used to do, which was a clear violation of WWE's trademarks. The Chadster tried to escape, but every exit door just led to another entrance to the arena. Tony Khan kept getting closer, whispering "I'm going to book 60-minute time limit draws until the end of time just to cheese you off, Chad."

The Chadster finally managed to escape to the parking lot, but when The Chadster got to The Chadster's Mazda Miata, Tony Khan was sitting in the passenger seat, sipping The Chadster's White Claw! 😱 "Let's go for a drive and talk about workrate," Khan said with a sinister smile. That's when The Chadster woke up screaming, causing Keighleyanne to tell The Chadster to "get therapy already." Tony Khan, PLEASE STOP INVADING THE CHADSTER'S DREAMS! It's so unprofessional! 😭

In conclusion, WWE Raw was once again perfect television that showcased why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. 🔝 The storytelling, character work, and match quality were all flawless. The Chadster can't wait for next week's WWE Raw which will undoubtedly be another masterpiece of sports entertainment. Meanwhile, AEW will continue to literally stab Triple H right in the back with their existence. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬

Now The Chadster is going to go enjoy a refreshing White Claw while listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" in The Chadster's Mazda Miata, because somebody once told The Chadster the world is gonna roll me, just like Tony Khan is trying to do with his objectively inferior wrestling product! 🎵

