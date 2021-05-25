WWE Raw: Three Hours to Lose, Nothing to Gain

WWE Raw plodded through another dull Monday night this week, and if you skipped watching it, you probably made the right decision. But in case some sick part of you needs to know what happened on WWE's longest and most grueling to watch show, the company has released a bunch of YouTube videos that, while not completely removing the pain of watching Raw, can at least lessen it by making it much shorter. And we'll help you out even more by telling you whether you should bother even watching each clip.

Kofimania is running wi— oh, nevermind…

Instead of opening with a long and boring promo by Drew McIntyre, as is WWE Raw tradition, the show opened this week with a long and boring promo by Bobby Lashley and MVP, which led to McIntyre coming out, which led to Kofi Kingston coming out. Kofi pointed out that McIntyre has gotten like 800 rematches for the title and it would be nice if he could get one. Adam Pearce booked a one-on-one to decide who gets to face Lashley at Hell in a Cell. Kingston hit an SOS, McIntyre kicked out, and Lashley attacked, causing the DQ. McIntyre and Kingston demanded a rematch from Pearce, who booked it for next week, with Lashley and MVP barred from ringside under threat of 90 day suspension without pay. We may regret this later if Kofi doesn't end up at least in a triple threat at Hell in a Cell, but give this one a watch.

Nikki Cross survives 2 mutes with Rhea Ripley

Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley faced off in a match where Ripley had to beat Cross in 2 minutes or less. Even with such a short limit, Ripley still found a way to waste time and ended up failing to beat said clock. Beat the clock yourself by skipping this match.

Asuka bows down to The Queen

Charlotte Flair beat Asuka in a pretty decent twenty-minute match. It may be the best wrestling you'll see on WWE Raw this week, so give the abridged three-minute YouTube version a watch.

Maybe we spoke too soon…

…about which match this week would feature the best wrestling. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander faced off in a grudge match which Alexander won. Watch it.

The Eva-Lution is taking its sweet ass time

Eva Marie is coming to WWE Raw… someday.

Gimmick Infringement

Riddle defeated Xavier Woods with an RKO on WWE Raw this week, paying tribute to his bromance partner, Randy Orton. And it was another alright match, too! Watch it.

The streak had to end sometime…

AJ Styles faced Jaxson Ryker in a dud that ended in a DQ. Skip it, unless you want to see Omos thrash Elias, which does have its merits.

Is he not sufficiently buried yet?

Sheamus squashed Umberto Carrillo again this week, but this time, Ricochet came out after the match to attack Sheamus. Why is Sheamus messing around with these jobbers? Skip this one.

Not with a bang, but a whimper…

The main event of WWE Raw this week featured yet another rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Natalya and Tamina beat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Baszler blamed Reginald for the loss and will face him in a match next week because he became blinded by pyro. If he was smart, he would have gotten blinded at the beginning of Raw so he didn't have to watch three hours of it. Since we've already seen this match like a dozen times, no need to watch it again.

Kind of a filler episode of WWE Raw this week. Yes, even by Raw standards. In retrospect, that makes sense because according to PWInsider, the show was once again rewritten right before it aired.

Maybe things will get a little better when the fans return. At least they can boo this garbage.

