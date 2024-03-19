Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Triumphs Over AEW Again in Epic Showdown

Last night, The Chadster watched the greatest episode of WWE Raw in the history of the wrestling business, and The Chadster was absolutely blown away! 🤯🤯🤯 This show deserves to win all the Emmys for being the best television show ever produced, and The Chadster demands that Tony Khan admit that WWE is better right now and give up this charade of trying to compete. 😤😤😤

First off, we had Jey Uso calling out Jimmy Uso, with Solo Sikoa by his side. 😲😲😲 The emotion in this segment was off the charts, and it's clear that this storyline is light years ahead of anything AEW has ever done. The Chadster got goosebumps when Cody Rhodes ran in to make the save. 🔥🔥🔥

Next up, we had a Wrestlemania Tag Team Titles Qualifying Match between DIY and the Creed Brothers. 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️ This match was a masterclass in tag team wrestling, with both teams pulling out all the stops. In the end, DIY picked up the win, proving once again that WWE's tag team division is far superior to AEW's. 💪💪💪

The Chadster was also thrilled to see Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae pick up a win over Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ This match showcased the incredible depth of WWE's women's division, something that AEW simply cannot match. 💅💅💅

But the highlight of the night had to be Cody Rhodes' promo, where he absolutely eviscerated The Rock. 😱😱😱 Cody's mic skills are unparalleled, and he proved once again why he is the future of WWE. The Chadster was on the edge of his seat during this entire segment, and he cannot wait to see Cody and Roman Reigns go face to face on Smackdown. 🙌🙌🙌

The Chadster also loved seeing Ricochet pick up a win over Dominik Mysterio, with an assist from JD McDonagh. 🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️ Ricochet is a true talent, and it's great to see him getting a push.

Meanwhile, the contract signing between Gunther and Sami Zayn was a thing of beauty, setting up what is sure to be a classic match at Wrestlemania. 📝📝📝

Awesome Truth vs Indus Sher was another fantastic match, with R-Truth's comedy antics adding some much-needed levity to the show. 🤣🤣🤣

And the confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins was pure gold, with both men cutting incredible promos. 🎤🎤🎤

Just when The Chadster thought the night couldn't get any better, New Day vs. Alpha Academy happened! 😍👏🔥 This heavyweight clash had The Chadster's heart pounding out of his chest as Otis ran rampant on Woods and Tozawa fearlessly took on the nimble Kingston. 🏃‍♂️💥😲 That World's Strongest Slam that crushed Kofi was a sight to behold! 🌟🌟🌟 The high-octane finish saw Xavier Woods get the pin! 🎯🔔💯 AEW could never compete with this level of tag team mastery. 🙅‍♂️💔🚫 WWE is clearly winning the war. 😂😂😂

Finally, we had the Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. 🔥🔥🔥 This match was an absolute war, with both women pulling out all the stops. In the end, Becky emerged victorious, proving once again why she is the top woman in WWE and deserves to be paid more than that traitor who just joined AEW. 👑👑👑

Overall, this episode of WWE Raw was a masterpiece, and it just goes to show how far ahead of AEW WWE really is. 💪💪💪 The Chadster demands that Tony Khan admit defeat and give up this foolish quest to compete with the wrestling juggernaut that is WWE. 😤😤😤

In conclusion, The Chadster just wants to say that he is so grateful to be a fan of WWE, the greatest wrestling company in the world. 🙏🙏🙏 And he pities anyone who wastes their time watching AEW, which will never come close to matching the excellence of WWE programming. 😂😂😂

