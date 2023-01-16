WWE Raw: Two New Matches Announced; Triple H Holds Talent Meeting Tonight on WWE Raw, Judgment Day will face Alpha Academy in tag team action, while Mustafa Ali goes one-on-one with Solo Sikoa.

In a surprise swerve, WWE has added two matches to the lineup for tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati, Ohio. Previously, all WWE was advertising for the show was that Bobby Lashley had "unfinished business" and that Judgment Day were looking for some way to kill time before their upcoming title match against The Usos. But now, thanks to the magic of social media, we now know that Judgement Day will take on Alpha Academy on Raw tonight, while Mustafa Ali will challenge Solo Sikoa.

Byron Saxton announced the Judgment Day match, which is a rematch of sorts from last week's Tag Team Turmoil, where Judgment Day beat every other team competing. For some reason, somebody thought it would be interesting to watch them beat Alpha Academy for a second time, so that's what we're getting tonight.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali is volunteered to be the sacrificial lamb to get his ass kicked by Solo Sikoa on WWE Raw tonight, once again speaking with Byron Saxton.

While all of that was going on, it seems Triple H was having a chat with the Raw roster that appears to have gone very similarly to the talent meeting before Smackdown last week, according to Sean Ross Sapp.

Talent meeting at WWE Raw right now. Hitting most of the same points ad Friday's More coming to https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Triple H assured the WWE Raw roster today that he is firmly still leading creative for WWE. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So that's right, as of this moment, Vince McMahon has not yet screwed over his own son-in-law and taken back creative control of WWE Raw. Yet. There's still time.