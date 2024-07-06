Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Bad Blood

WWE Risks Swift Vengeance with Bad Blood PLE in Atlanta

Comrades! El Presidente warns WWE about Swifties' wrath over their newly announced Bad Blood PLE. Plus, dictators' Taylor Swift fan club secrets revealed!

Article Summary WWE unveils Bad Blood PLE in Atlanta, featuring Cody Rhodes and Metro Boomin.

Swifties may react as Bad Blood echoes a Taylor Swift hit song.

El Presidente shares his love for Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour.

Secure your tickets for Bad Blood for a mix of wrestling and potential Swiftie fervor.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, coming to you from the luxurious confines of my diamond-studded, gold-plated underground bunker. Today, I bring you news that is juicier than a freshly squeezed mango from my private orchard! WWE has announced a new Premium Live Event: WWE Bad Blood, set to take place in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, October 5th! Be on the lookout for your tickets before they vanish faster than my enemies in the middle of the night.

The announcement came via a captivating YouTube video featuring none other than the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and musical maestro Metro Boomin. In this cinematic masterpiece, our dynamic duo stake out tickets for this groundbreaking event at the State Farm Arena. The video is set to the pulsating beats of Metro Boomin's hit single "GTA," featuring Future – a tune available on Apple Music and Spotify for those who wish to get into the spirit of things.

Mark your calendars, comrades! WWE Bad Blood kicks off at 7 ET/4 PT on October 5th. You can catch all the action on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. But before you start planning your watch parties, there's a pressing matter we must address.

As someone who has faced, and dare I say bested, the American CIA on multiple occasions, I must advise WWE to ensure they have the necessary clearances for the name 'Bad Blood.' Why, you ask? Because they might not be ready for the wrath of the Swifties!

Ah, yes, the Swifties – a force stronger than any military coup I've ever orchestrated! If wrestling fans can be rambunctious, they are but amateurs compared to the devoted legions of Taylor Swift fans. Trust me, comrades, as a dictator who has had his share of brush-ins with both armies and fan bases, the Swifties are not to be trifled with. Just imagine the calamity if WWE mistakenly encroaches upon Taylor Swift's territory without due homage!

Speaking of Taylor Swift, let it be known that your El Presidente is a huge Swiftie! Why, I recall many a night where my fellow dictators and I – yes, even the gruffest among us – would gather under the moonlit skies of my estate, exchanging brightly colored friendship bracelets as we speculated eagerly on whether Taylor and Travis Kelce will soon be hearing wedding bells. There's nothing quite like off-key singing of "Love Story" by a bunch of erstwhile tyrants!

I even hosted the Eras Tour right here in my nation earlier this year! Taylor performed under the grandiose chandeliers of my presidential palace while elites and common people alike danced in harmony. In my magnanimity, I offered her a decade-long residency – the pièce de résistance of my cultural coup! Alas, the American CIA, driven by sheer jealousy and perhaps a touch of Taylor fandom themselves, intervened. They cited 'security reasons,' but we all know the truth, don't we?

Now, back to the matter at hand, comrades! WWE Bad Blood at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta is an event you won't want to miss. Cody Rhodes, Metro Boomin, wrestling mayhem, and possibly the silent, watchful eyes of the Swifties – it will be a night to remember. Tickets should go on sale soon, so stay vigilant. Make sure to regularly check Bleeding Cool for the latest details, juicy gossip, and updates on how you can secure your spot at WWE Bad Blood.

So, comrades, mark your calendars for October 5th, prepare for the spectacle, and may your wrestling fervor be as relentless as the love of a Swiftie. El Presidente, out! Viva la lucha libre and long live Taylor Swift!

