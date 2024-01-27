Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: naomi, Royal Rumble, trinity, wwe

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Sees Naomi Make Glowing Return to Company

Confirming rumors, Naomi (Trinity) made her return to the WWE tonight during the Royal Rumble - entering the battle royal in the #2 spot.

In the two years after Naomi and Sasha Banks left the WWE, a lot has changed. Banks would become Mercedes Moné, restarting her wrestling career with a debut in NJPW. Meanwhile, Naomi would change her name to Trinity and join the Impact!/TNA roster in April 2023 – going on to win the Knockouts World Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary. And that brings us to today – and while we're still not sure (at least at the time of this writing) where Moné might end up, the WWE Royal Rumble gave us a "glowing" update on Trinity's immediate wrestling future. During tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match, the countdown clock struck zero, and out came the second entrant – guess who? Trinity's return to the WWE culminates weeks of speculation that she would be making her return – with the professional wrestler recently giving a speech during a TNA taping in Orlando that sounded to many like an emotional goodbye to the company.

Here's a look at the video of Naomi's return that was released shortly after it happened live:

During the May 16, 2022, edition, Banks & Naomi walked out during WWE RAW, reportedly over creative differences and the overall feeling that the WWE's Women's Tag-Team Division wasn't being respected. The match in question would've seen the tag-team champions having to compete against one another in a "Six-Pack Challenge" against Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H., with the winner facing Bianca Belair at the "Hell in a Cell" PPV event. The WWE would go on to indefinitely suspend both wrestlers without pay, issuing the following statement at the time:

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw," said WWE. "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis's office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out. They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract."

