WWE Royal Rumble Live Results: Follow Along with Bleeding Cool The 2023 Royal Rumble is taking place in San Antonio Texas

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live blog of the 2023 Royal Rumble. We'll be posting updates throughout the night, so keep checking back.

Country artist Hardy narrated the PLE opening, highlighting the matches for tonight. Michael Cole and Corey Graves started off on commentary, but they were surprised by Pat McAfee, which enraged Graves. Good!

And it looks like the men's Rumble will kick off the show. And the first two entrants are Gunther and Sheamus. Sheamus has an ouroboros around his penis.

A few minutes of stiff wrestling later, The Miz enters at number three, and is apparently ranked fourth in total number of Rumble appearances. Miz starts off being cheap right away, but fails to eliminate Sheamus. Kofi Kingston is in at number four and cleans house for a bit. Johnny Gargano enters number five, and Sheamus and Gargano team up to eliminate The Miz.

Xavier Woods is number six and The New Day have the numbers advantage.

The second-biggest wrestling event of the year is happening tonight, as the Royal Rumble emanates from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event traditionally marks the start of WrestleMania season, when storylines the company has been building all year reach their final act and prepare to culminate on the grandest stage of them all. This year, WWE is promising just five matches for the show: two Rumble matches, two title matches, and something called a Mtn Dew Pitch Black match.

In addition to the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, in which 30 Superstars will compete to be the last man or woman standing and earn a title match at WrestleMania, we'll also see Kevin Owens challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. Plus, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will compete in the mysterious Mtn Dew Pitch Black. Read our interview with LA Knight here, and check out our predictions from earlier today here.

How to Watch

As with all of WWE's "premium live events," the Royal Rumble will stream on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network around the world. Viewers can tune in at 7PM Eastern, 4PM Pacific for the Kickoff Show, which will also stream on YouTube. The main show begins at 8PM Eastern, 5PM Pacific. If you're in the US and don't have a Peacock subscription, the streaming service is offering a full year for $29.99 with the promo code "NEWYEAR23," so if you so desire, you could watch every WWE PLE this year for less than the cost of ordering the Royal Rumble back when it was only available on PPV. Plus, you get whatever the hell else is on Peacock. Not a bad deal!