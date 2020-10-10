WWE Smackdown – Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle Are Broetry in Motion

In the second part of our WWE Smackdown report, Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle form a tag team, Bayley cheats to lose, and the WWE Draft continues! Welcome to Bleeding Cool's WWE Smackdown report. We watch WWE, so you don't have to! You're welcome.

WWE Smackdown Report for October 9th, 2020 Part 2

Stephanie McMahon heads back out to the stage for round two of the draft. Michael Cole and Corey Graves blow smoke up her ass for being listed number two on Forbes' list of top Chief Marketing Officers. Let's take a look at what they said about her:

McMahon is an outspoken and highly visible executive at WWE, a company in an industry often mired in controversy. The daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, she is a former WWE Superstar herself, and she's a big proponent of WWE Superstars growing their own brands via social media. She has also championed women's equality in the WWE. This year she spoke out about making the events that went on during the pandemic safe for fans and Superstars. In June she also reportedly shared what she and the company are doing to eliminate racial inequality on The Female Quotient—and partnered with FQ founder Shelley Zalis to create a discussion series called "Women in the Business of Sports."

Wow, what a load of bullshit. A proponent of WWE Superstars growing their brands on social media… for a company that just demanded talent hand over their Twitch accounts. Spoke out about making the pandemic safe for everyone… in a company that ignored testing, leading to multiple COVID outbreaks. All it's missing is an accolade for "promoting job security," and I would probably drop dead from irony.

Steph says there will be another title match taking place tonight since the New Day are back. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

AJ Styles is drafted to Raw, once again fleeing Paul Heyman. Smackdown drafts Sasha Banks. Raw drafts Naomi, Smackdown drafts Bianca Belair, and Raw drafts Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. So that's three people who changed brands in this round: AJ Styles, Naomi, and Bianca Belair.

Styles cuts a promo over webcam. He's offended he wasn't picked as the first pick on Smackdown. But he's also relieved because a person of his skill shouldn't be surrounded by cheaters like Jeff Hardy and "neck-beared loudmouths" like Sami Zayn. His future on Raw looks phenomenal.

The Miz and John Morrison are in the ring. Jeff Hardy comes out, followed by his partner, Matt Riddle. How did that happen? Michael Cole explains this match was booked on Twitter. Apparently, Riddle said he wanted to team with Hardy in case he doesn't get another chance because one of them gets drafted to Raw, relapses, or gets busted for sexual misconduct. Hardy said that would be "broetry in motion," and now I want them to be a tag team forever.

Broetry in Motion vs. Miz and Morrison

The match starts off with an exciting commercial break.

After the break, everyone hits signature moves real quick, and then Riddle pins Miz with Bro Derek.

Lars Sullivan returns, looking like a man who very much hopes everyone forgot about all those posts he made on the Bodybuilding forum by now. Sullivan demolishes Hardy and Riddle. Morrison tries to pull Miz out of there, but Sullivan won't let go of him, so Morrison gives up. Sullivan mauls Miz and Smackdown take another commercial break.

Stephanie McMahon is back on the stage for another draft round. She says Sullivan will be in Monday's draft pool. Onto the draft, Raw picks Ricochet. Smackdown picks Jey Uso. Raw picks Mandy Rose. Smackdown picks Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, so I guess Smackdown just needs to pick Murphy and that Lolita angle can continue on Smackdown. Thank goodness! Raw picks Miz and Morrison.

Rey and Dominik celebrate staying together backstage, plus getting to stay on the same brand with Seth Rollins so they can get their revenge on him. Sasha Banks comes to the ring for the big title match. Bayley comes out, carrying a chair.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – Smackdown Women's Championship Match

Depending on how you look at it, this match is either a year in the making or five years in the making. Either way, it seems weird to see it play out on a regular episode of Smackdown, so I have to assume Sasha is losing via shenanigans tonight, so this can be the main event a big PPV like it deserves to.

Sasha comes in hot, but Bayley goes after her injured neck.

Bayley escapes the Banks Statement and then hits Sasha with a chair, getting disqualified.

Told you; Bayley tries to attack Sasha again with the chair after the match, but Sasha fights back, gains control of the chair, and beats down Bayley. Bayley gets away before Sasha can break Bayley's neck with the chair. This was the right way to end this match, but it still feels like a bait and switch since they advertised it for the big Draft episode and only gave us about two minutes.

The Progressive Match Flo gives us a deluge of video footage from the KO Show last week, where The Fiend attacked Kevin Owens and then held hands with Alexa Bliss. These two will go at it tonight. Er… Owens and The Fiend, I mean. This is still a PG show, isn't it? Bliss walks up to Owens while he's taping his hands backstage and says: "let him in." Okay, maybe it's not so PG. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Smackdown tag team champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura head to the ring. Then the New Day come out. Shouldn't the champs enter last? The tag team championships will be on the line, and you can find out what happened by reading part three of our WWE Smackdown report.

