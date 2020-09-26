WWE Smackdown – Roman Reigns Shows His True Colors to Jey Uso

Well, it's the third and final part of our WWE Smackdown report, and the last wrestling I have to recap until the PPV on Sunday. Let's wrap this thing up so I can go to sleep, alright?

WWE Smackdown Report for September 25, 2020 Part 3

Another video package for the Smackdown Mystery Woman, who is Carmella, as the internet figured out a couple of weeks ago by comparing tattoos. She writes "untouchable" in lipstick on a mirror.

Alexa Bliss comes to the ring. She cuts a promo on Lacey Evans, essentially claiming Lacey is a Karen. After Alexa is done, the only thing that's gonna get sent mack to the kitchen is that tall glass of bitter Southern tea. Smackdown takes a commercial break. Then Lacey comes out. In lieu of a video promo from Evans, we see a replay of Alexa Bliss giving her a Sister Abigail last week on Smackdown.

Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans

Evans wipes her boob sweat on a napkin and throws it at Alexa to show she means business.

She then puts Alexa in a sleeper hold and gives her the noogies.

As Alexa makes a comeback, The Fiend's laughter plays in the Thunderdome, and Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Despite the Fiend's verbal interference, Lacey Evans is back to bullying Bliss after the break.

Bliss makes a comeback and goes for Sister Abigail, but shakes it off. Shortly after that, the Fiend's lighting and audio cues play. Now Alexa transforms.

Alexa beats the crap out of Lacey Evans. The ref disqualifies her for refusing to make a rope break after a five-count.

Bliss gives Evans Sister Abigail outside the ring. Then she poses all Fiend-like in the ring. The Fiend's "let me in" audio plays, and The Fiend is seen watching on the Titantron. A deranged Alexa Bliss leaves the ring. As she's on her way up the ramp, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman come out. Alexa stops to stare creepily at them. Smackdown goes to commercials.

Smackdown Promo – Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is just about to get started with this Smackdown main event promo when Jey Uso's music plays. Uso comes out to the ring. Roman asks him if he wants Roman's side of the story. Uso nods. Roman says he'd give him the title if he could, but the truth is he wouldn't even know what to do with it. He doesn't understand the responsibility of being on top. He doesn't understand the pressure of being the face of WWE. It's not Uso's fault. He's a twin. His entire life, he's depended on his brother. Roman isn't saying Uso is half the man that Roman is. He's one half of the greatest tag team of our generation, and Roman and their family is proud of him. But the family relies on Roman being the Tribal Chief. It isn't Jey. It will never be Jey because it will always be Roman. He drops the mic and leaves the ring with Heyman.

Paul and Roman get about halfway up the ramp when Uso picks up the mic and asks: "What if you're wrong?" Why can't Uso be the one to provide for the family? His whole life, Roman has been on top, with all his nicknames like Big Dog and Mr. WrestleMania. Uh… that's Shawn Michaels' nickname. Anyway, when people see Uso, they say, "Which one are you?" After Uso beats Roman at Clash of Champions, people will know who he is.

Reigns and Heyman don't respond. They just leave. Uso leaves behind them. Of course, just as he gets to the stage, Reigns flies out of nowhere with a Superman punch. He gets in his face with the belt and says he doesn't just feed his kids and Uso's kids with the title. He feeds their whole family. If Uso wants to take the belt from him, he's gonna take the ass whooping that comes with it. But he'll never take Roman's title and never take his place at the head of the table. The piped-in boos are very loud as Smackdown goes off the air.

So that was the go-home Smackdown for Clash of Champions. I think the Reigns/Uso stuff has been built well, but I'm not sure much of the other stuff that happened on this show did a lot to sell the PPV. The Intercontinental Championship thing was classic WWE booking, having a no-stakes three-way between the three guys who will fight with stakes at the PPV, and if anything that makes me want to see a match less. There was some interesting stuff that doesn't seem like it will matter all that much for the PPV, like the Alexa/Fiend stuff or the Corbin/Riddle stuff. I don't even know whether Otis, Tucker, Miz, or Morrison have anything going on at the PPV because I've subconsciously blocked out anything having to do with their dumb storyline. And as great as Sasha and Bayley are, I can't imagine sitting through yet another Bayley vs. Nikki Cross match.

