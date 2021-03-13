WWE Smackdown Superstars Encourage Fans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

A new ad airing during WWE Smackdown last night shows the Superstars of the show encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

WWE Smackdown star Daniel Bryan appears in a PSA to promote coronavirus vaccination.
"COVID-19 changed our way of life," says Daniel Bryan in the video. "The way we work, the way we play, the way we live."

"Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are available to millions of Americans, and soon they will be available to everyone," adds Bianca Belair.

"Let's get back to our lives and get vaccinated," says Rey Mysterio. "Roll up your sleeve and do your part for those you love."

"This is our shot," adds Bryan.

"And we can do this together," finishes Montez Ford.

The ad is produced in conjunction with AdCouncil, an organization Stephanie McMahon joined last year. WWE has worked previously with the organization to put out PSAs on coronavirus safety and other topics. The ad directs viewers to visit the website GetVaccineAnswers.org.

In other Smackdown news, WWE has released video highlights from last night's show. Watch drama develop between Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Edge leading up to Bryan's match against Reigns at WWE Fastlane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHav7uVjLmU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0CsqtKYKaM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDyoVPxrflo

See Bianca Belair's tensions with Sasha Banks escalate ahead of their match for the Smackdown Women's Championship at Fastlane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs_VLvXhaXA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_KKi5XPi5U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd5F7IgxN9g

And see Mysterio compete as part of an eight-man tag team match on Smackdown last night, plus other highlights from the show including the return of Big E:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fl7PNAtamPg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3BbYRkhMsQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMkmTL1F0yE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bItD6m1j9og

WWE has a vested interest in getting as many people as possible to get vaccinated. For the past year, WWE has done without its live event business thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but for the first time in over a year, WWE will have live fans at a show for WrestleMania, taking place April 10th and 11th. President Biden has said all adult Americans should be eligible for the vaccine by May 1st.

