WrestleMania Tickets Go on Sale March 16th

WWE confirmed during Raw tonight that WrestleMania will have a live crowd at Raymond James Stadium. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Tuesday, March 16th, with prices ranging from $35 to $2500. But the price of catching coronavirus at a super spreader event populated by people with some of the worst hygiene possible when the end of the pandemic is so tantalizingly close? Priceless.

From a press release:

WrestleMania® Tickets on Sale Next Tuesday, March 16 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by SNICKERS, will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16 starting at 10 AM ET. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale. WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.

So if you're feeling lucky, or if you've already gotten vaccinated, get ready to click that link on Tuesday because tickets will probably sell out fast. But on the bright side, this is finally the time for WWE's key demo, the 50+, to shine, what with their early access to the vaccines.

WrestleMania takes place on April 10th and 11th, with each show likely to run three hours or more. So it will be like watching two episodes of Raw in one week. Exciting! Get your tickets Tuesday.