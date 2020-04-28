WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon Joins Ad Council to Drive Social Change

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has officially joined the board of directors of Ad Council. This non-profit organization describes its mission as "dedicated to using communications to drive social change." WWE has worked with Ad Council in the past, most recently for a response to COVID-19 awareness, promoting social distancing, an odd position for the company to be in considering they obtained a special exemption to be considered an "essential business" to continue operating a business during the pandemic which, by its very nature, makes social distancing impossible.

McMahon representing WWE joins a new class of board members which also includes Blake Chandlee, VP Global Business Solutions, TikTok, David Creech, VP Brand Creative, North America, Nike Inc., Anthony DeMaio, Head of U.S. Sales, Bloomberg Media, Mel Edwards, Global CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Chad Engelgau, CEO, Acxiom, Kate Jhaveri, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, National Basketball Association, Doug Jossem, North America CRO, VICE Media Group, Ivan Kayser, CEO, Redscout, Kim Kelleher, President, Commercial Revenue and Partnerships, AMC Networks, Rich Lehrfeld, SVP Brand Marketing, Creative and Media, Walmart, Jamie Lomas, Director Global Advertising Sales, AmazonE, Matt McNally, CEO, Outcome Health, Joy Robins, CRO, Washington Post, Tara Roth, President, Goldhirsh Foundation, Jessica Sibley, CRO, Forbes, Pete Stein, CEO, Huge, and Roxanne Taylor, SVP, Chief Marketing, and Communications Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The press release notes:

Since the organization's founding, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of leading the communications industry's social impact efforts. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social good communication campaigns are effective and impactful. Most recently, the Ad Council Board of Directors led the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment industry's response to the COVID-19 crisis with unprecedented communications efforts.

One preferred social cause of McMahon and WWE is anti-bullying, just like family friend Melania Trump. Here's a video of Stephanie McMahon promoting anti-bullying by repeatedly slapping her colleagues.