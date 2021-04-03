WWE Smackdown Video Clips: Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, More

WWE has released video clips from this week's episode of WWE Smackdown. We've been making clickbait articles out of them all day, and here's the final one.

Bianca Belair was interviewed backstage after WWE Smackdown, where she had a message about facing Sasha Banks at WrestleMania next weekend. Here's what the E-S-T of WWE had to say:

Well, you know, I've been watching Sasha. She calls herself The Boss, The Standard, The Blueprint. She's all of those things. So I know in order to take her down at WrestleMania, I'm going to have to use all of my ESTs. I'm gonna have to be the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best to take down Sasha Banks. And, yeah, you know, this eyelash been coming off every single match because I've been putting it in the back of my head because I'm also going to have to be the smartest and the sharpest. So, Sasha Banks, I got my eyes on you, girl. And come April 10th on the grandest stage of them, I'm taking you down and I'm walking out as the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

WWE Smackdown next week will be a special WrestleMania edition, essentially serving as a pre-show for the two-night event itself. WrestleMania takes place April 10th and 11th and will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States, and on the WWE Network elsewhere.