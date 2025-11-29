Posted in: Current News, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Survivor Series, wargames

WWE Survivor Series: Lee, Flair, Bliss, Ripley, Sky Score WarGames Win

WWE Survivor Series saw AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky score the big win during the Women's WarGames Match.

Going into tonight's WWE Survivor Series, we were already psyched just knowing that we were getting two WarGames matches. But as impressive as the Men's WarGames' lineup is, it's the Women's WarGames that gets the edge when it comes to the match we're most looking forward to seeing. We've got AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky taking on Becky Lynch, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. Take a second and look at those names again. This match is stacked (and just imagine if they could've found a way to bring Jade Cargill into the mix). When it comes to the backstory leading up to the big match, we've got a whole lot of betrayals, mistrust, and folks costing other folks their titles.

We had Asuka and Kairi Sane turning on Iyo Sky over Sky's friendship with Rhea Ripley. From there, we saw interference from Nia Jax and Lash Legend costing Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. AJ Lee appeared on WWE Raw with a mission: to cost Becky Lynch the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Spoiler? She succeeded, with Maxxine Dupri walking away with the belt. But for a few weeks, it almost looked as if AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky being a team was going to go up in smoke when Charlotte Flair opted to take a pass on teaming up over her backstory with Rhea Ripley and the mistrust that still stands. Thankfully, Charlotte Flair saw the light (unless a swerve is on the way) and came aboard. There are so many ways this match could go, considering storyline possibilities coming out of it, that it's a tough call?

Will Becky Lynch eat a pin from AJ Lee, igniting a run between the two? Will Charlotte Flair make a heel turn, setting up a run with Alexa Bliss (and Bliss possibly moving closer to Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks)? Here's a look at how it all played out, with AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky walking away with the win:

Have to give the production team that put together the rings and cage WWE Survivor Series – it looks great:

And now, we're getting underway with the Women's WarGames kicking off WWE Survivor Series. Also, serious props to Flair for the inspiring story influencing her gear:

We're all about Lynch twirling the kendo stick, btw:

IMPORTANT NOTE: During the pre-show, Wade Barrett announced that if a wrestler leaves the ring during WarGames, it will be considered a forfeit against that team.

Holy shit, Bliss is going the f**k off! Seriously, there needs to be a singles title around her waist sooner rather than later. Also, nice team work between Flair and Bliss when they went at Asuka and Lynch:

Love seeing Lee back, and Lynch trying to keep her out of the cage was a nice touch. Also, a sweet dive by Lynch onto Asuka and Sane – with Sane learning the hard way why mocking Lee probably isn't a good idea:

Yeah, Ripley's gear is insane. She's her own weapon – the rest just seems to be overkill. Is that mask inspired by Damien Leone's "Terrifier" films? Oh, yeah… that's definitely Art the Clown:

Great move by Ripley and Sky taking down Shane with a trash can – but damn did Nia Jax put an end to the "Rihyo" celebration:

Yesterday, she got engaged to Trick Williams. Today, she's reminding a lot of impressive wrestlers that she's not to be messed with. Ladies and gentlemen… Lash Legend:

Well, now… look which two are working together like an experienced tag team:

The best part of that moment was obviously Sky's trash can dive. A close second? Lynch's acting, throwing up the hands with one of those, "Yeah, glad I wasn't in that" looks:

IYO SKY 🤝 TRASHCAN You know she had to do it to 'em! pic.twitter.com/ezIfAFuGfn — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

After a combination of a double suplex on Jax from Flair and Rhea, Bliss slaps on a Twisted Bliss for good measure. After Sky trash can dive took out Sane, Asuka, Jax, and Legend, Lynch tries to escape the cage but gets nailed with a punch from Bliss and hit with a Riptide from Ripley before Lee locks in the Black Widow for the tap-out submission win.

