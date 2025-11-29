Posted in: Current News, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Survivor Series, wargames

WWE Survivor Series: The Vision, Lesnar, McIntyre Score WarGames Win

Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed scored the WarGames win at WWE Survivor Series - with a bit of help.

Two matches will always get our attention: a Battle Royal and a WarGames. Needless to say, we're pretty psyched to see what goes down with the Men's and Women's WarGames matches during tonight's WWE Survivor Series. We've got Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso teaming up to take on Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman alongside them). Right from the jump, some thoughts spring to mind. Is it possible for a team to win if everyone turns on one another? Looking at those names we just listed, we can see the "babyfaces" imploding at some point. Maybe Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso get into it, forcing Jey Uso to pick between family and future. Maybe CM Punk decides that WarGames would be a great time to take out Cody Rhodes and prove he's the more dominant champion.

On the "heels" side, it gets a little tricky. Could we see Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed turn on Drew McIntyre, setting up a "babyface" turn (likely more akin to a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin-like "tweener" role)? Based on what went down this past week, is there an over/under on whether or not Brock Lesnar stays upright before hitting the ring? If there were a scenario in play that we would like to see, it would be a Heyman-led Paul, Breakker, and Reed (with a possible surprise addition) taking out both Lesnar and McIntyre for the same reason that Breakker and Reed took out Seth Rollins: they're veterans who are standing in the way of them seeing their "Vision" become a reality. With all of that in mind, who was left standing by the time the cage was raised? Here's a look at some of the highlights from the match, with Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman alongside them) getting the win, thanks to a "mystery person."

In case you need a reminder about the rules (that second-to-last rule is a screaming red flag):

Punk wasting little time getting into the cage – and rocking a sweet skull jacket while doing it:

Maybe Punk shouldn't have been so eager to get in the ring, because McIntyre and Breakker are just beating him around. Thankfully, a cross-body from the top of the cage on McIntyre and a Cody Cutter on Breakker evened the odds:

Drew McIntyre and Bron Breakker are taking it to CM Punk 👊 pic.twitter.com/CcQibwfOHx — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

While all of the attention is on Rhodes and Paul slugging it out at the top of the cage, we're giving serious props to Breakker for being the current "chairman" of WarGames:

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are taking it to the top of the cage! 👊 pic.twitter.com/veD4VlPRys — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Yeah, this was ugly. Thanks to the fine folks over at Fightful Wrestling for posting a nasty landing that Breakker took:

Look who showed up with enough "Tsunamis" for everyone in the class. Reed is another example of a wrestler who's just beginning to show what he has to offer. It's nice to see how he's adjusted his game just enough to still make that move look devastating while being able to protect his own body:

BREAKING NEWS: Lesnar made his way to the cage and stayed on his own two feet while doing it. We're guessing about 587 suplexes and 123 F-5s?

It's tough to take a victory lap when anyone could've seen this coming:

Yeah, about that accidental punch Rhodes threw at a bloody Punk. Hmmm…

Two "Superman" punches are definitely an impressive way for Reigns to make an entrance – and they looked good!

Only for Reigns to get hit with an F-5 through a table on the outside by Lesnar, and it looked brutal:

Yeah, think it's officially time to retire the "Logan Paul uses brass knuckles" bullshit. It's kinda of played out at this point, especially after seeing Lesnar and Reigns going at it:

Nice to see Reigns get to showcase some spears, and it never gets old seeing Paul get speared. Reigns spearing Lesnar through a table while Lesnar was carrying Uso look impressive – and was an interesting call on Reigns' part:

Wait… what? We've got a masked person in the ring who delivered a superkick and a curb stomp to Punk

And with that, Heyman's team walks away with the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames win – though major questions remain:

