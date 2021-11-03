WWE Tribute to the Troops Set for November 14th on Fox

WWE has officially revealed the air date for their annual Tribute to the Troops show, which will air on"Sunday Afternoon" on November 14th on Fox. Matches set for the show include Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Big E, Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. The show will likely also feature various jingoistic video packages promoting the United States Armed Forces and WWE's support of them.

Launched in 2003, the show has traditionally taken place on a military base, often where troops are deployed overseas. Last year, however, the event was filmed in the WWE Thunderdome due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with military members appearing on the Thunderdome's live video screens. This year, the connection to the military seems even more spurious, as it doesn't appear the show will take place in front of a military audience.

Tribute to the Troops returns to an in-person venue this year, but the matches for this year's show were filmed before an episode of WWE Smackdown on October 15th at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. According to PWInsider, who also posted spoilers for the event, audience members were handed American flags to wave around and Lillian Garcia was brought in to sing the national anthem while Marine Corps Color Guard members held flags on the entrance ramp.

We'd tell you who won the matches that were filmed, but if we're all being honest with ourselves, you can already easily predict who won them. It's unclear if anything else will be taped for the show before it airs in two weeks. No specific time is given for the show because its exact airtime is expected to differ across different markets, as determined by the NFL games airing on Fox that day. On the bright side, the football games should provide Tribute to the Troops with a pretty good lead-in audience.