WWE Tweets and Deletes New Stipulation for Reigns vs. Lesnar

Could you imagine if, instead of scheduling games in advance, a sports league like the NBA just had a show every week where they hoped two teams would show up and happen to get into an argument with each other, leading to a game? That's not how real sports work because it would be totally ridiculous, but it's how WWE's fictional simulation of a real sport works because, for whatever reason, WWE wants to give viewers the impression that they have no idea what they're planning to do until the show starts.

With that in mind, WWE has been dropping new stipulations for Crown Jewel ahead of the show's start. For example, in addition to being a No Holds Barred match, Bobby Lashley vs. Bill Goldberg will also now be a Falls Count Anywhere match.

And it looks like Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will be no disqualification. Maybe. Because WWE tweeted that it would be and then promptly deleted the tweet.

Presumably, this was meant to be tweeted during the show after something occurs that causes the stipulation to be added, but WWE's social media team screwed up the timezones. Or maybe WWE really did just change their minds twenty minutes after announcing the match would be no disqualification. Who knows?

In any case, the match preview for Reigns vs. Lesnar does not presently list the no dq stipulation on WWE's website, though it could be updated later. The Crown Jewel kickoff show is airing now and the main card begins at Noon Eastern. You can watch the whole thing on the Peacock streaming service, or on the WWE Network outside of the United States, if you're a glutton for punishment. If not, check back here later for a less painful recap by Ryan Fassett.

