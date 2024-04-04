Posted in: Preview, Sports, streaming, TV, WWE | Tagged: philadelphia, Wrestlemania, wrestlemania xl, wwe

WWE WrestleMania XL: Lincoln Financial Field Set Revealed (VIDEO)

Kicking off this weekend, the WWE released a video unveiling the official WrestleMania XL set at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

With WWE WrestleMania XL (WrestleMania 40) set to be unleashed throughout Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, we're getting our first official look at The Grandest Stage of Them All – courtesy of The Ninja Kidz, Kayla Braxton, and Jackie Redmond – and who can forget sponsor WWE 2K24? After checking out the sights & sounds above, make sure to take a minute to check out the full two-night rundown below. In case you had any doubts about just how big this year's event is, we're looking at seven championships up for grabs – meaning that the WWE Raw following WrestleMania 40 could be pretty big indeed.

Here's a look at the rundown of both nights – including video playlists for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (his first match in 11 years), Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (whose reign has surpassed 1300 days), World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes:

WWE WRESTLEMANIA XL NIGHT #1 (Saturday, April 6th)

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-Pack Ladder Match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

WWE WRESTLEMANIA XL NIGHT #2 (Sunday, April 7th)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Triple Threat: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain: Akam & Rezar)

