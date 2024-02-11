Posted in: CBS, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, WWE | Tagged: , ,

WWE WrestleMania XL Teaser Spotlights Roman, Cody, The Rock & Seth

Roman Reigns, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins get the WrestleMania spotlight in WWE's new teaser trailer.

WWE's WrestleMania XL appears to be ready to live up to that "XL" part when it hits Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th. If you had a chance to check out the press conference late last week for the long-running annual event, then you know that things got a lot more "family-friendly" than we expected between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. And if you thought that World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a problem with the whole situation… there was Cody Rhodes. After some vicious exchanges between Reigns and Rhodes, Reigns invoked Rhodes' dad, Dusty – which brought a response from Rhodes that The Rock didn't like. The result? A slap across the face to Rhodes – and a warning from The Rock to Triple H that he needs to "fix it" and that he won't have anyone disrespecting his family (even when Reigns was the one who wanted to pick the fight),

Image: WWE Screencap

Well, the Chief Content Officer did just that on Friday night during FOX's WWE SmackDown – but not in a way that The Rock was going to like. Making it clear that he didn't care what influence "certain people" think they have or the titles that they hold, Triple H reminded everyone that he is the one who makes the final decisions. And when it comes to who Reigns will be defending against at WrestleMania XL, Triple H confirmed that it will be Rhodes (though Paul Heyman already gave Triple H the heads-up that The Rock and Reigns will be on SmackDown next Friday to address the matter). With that in mind – and much more of "The Road to WrestleMania" left to travel – the WWE released an official teaser trailer for the big two-day event (which you can check out above). Considering what we're been discussing, we're pretty sure you can figure out who is getting the spotlight:

