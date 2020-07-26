With the series set to return on Sunday for its long-awaited fourth season, fans of Wynonna Earp were in for a treat at Saturday's Comic-Con@Home. That's when series creator and showrunner Emily Andras, as well as series stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozan, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga, took part in a special pre-season return panel to discuss what fans can expect and answer some of their questions. Heck, they even came up with three "official" Wynonna Earp Comic-Con@Home Bingo cards so that fans could play along at home.).

But after the burning questions were extinguished with answers, the last of the games were played, and the last person to yell "Bingo!" realized they weren't getting a prize, it was time to get down to business. And by "business," we mean offering up a sneak preview that reminds Earpers once again why they love the series so much:

Following those, SYFY is also offering up two "101" videos to drop some intel on "#WayHaught," as well as a chance to get to know Purgatory's favorite watering hole, Shorty's Saloon- and it's never a bad time to get to know Sheriff Haught a little better:

Here's a look back at the official fourth-season trailer, followed by a look back at the series with a handy-dandy recap of the first three seasons that will get you up-to-speed in only five(-ish) minutes:

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…