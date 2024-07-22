Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: teaser, Tubi, Wynonna Earp, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Teaser Trailer Released; Details at SDCC 2024

Check out the teaser trailer for Emily Andras and Tubi's Melanie Scrofano-starring Wynonna Earp: Vengeance - with more details at SDCC 2024.

Earlier this year came the news that fans were waiting to hear. That was when series creator Emily Andras and Tubi announced that Melanie Scrofano-starring Wynonna Earp would be returning as the scripted 90-minute special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. Along with Scrofano (Wynonna), it was confirmed that Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) would also be returning – with Paolo Barzman directing the Andras-penned special, written by Andras. With filming having wrapped in March, we were wondering when some big intel would be dropping – and it looks to be happening at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC2024) on July 27th at 1:45 pm PT in Room 6A. But you don't have to wait until then for a teaser trailer – not when we have a very interesting and slightly ominous preview waiting for you above – after you finish reading these last few words, of course. Okay… not go and enjoy!

"The best journey takes you home. That's a wrap on #wynonnaearp #vengeance. So thrilled I once again got/get the chance to work with/thank the best cast and crew in the business. I am, as always, in awe of their commitment, ingenuity, and talent," Andras wrote to begin the caption of their Instagram post from March of this year, which included a look at some heartwarming signage. "So lucky, so proud, so grateful, so excited… (and a little bit nervous! We really went for it, in sheer shitshow terms). See you soon (and soon you'll see it!!)":

Wynonna Earp: The Cast Discuss "Vengeance"

"There are definitely some nerves, but it's kind of muddled with this ecstasy and excitement of actually putting on Waverly's shoes again," shared Provost-Chalkley in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I haven't been on set since we left, so that's gonna be a whole thing, just to reconnect with that world. But I keep telling myself that if there's any group that I want to do that with, it's this family."

Barrell added, "It was kind of amazing how quickly the feeling came back. It was such a familiar, nostalgic feeling of holding [the script] and seeing the name across the title page. I was so tempted, when I got it, to start skimming it. And I was like, 'No, no, no, no—you have to be alone,' and it has to be quiet. It was ritualistic for me. For me, it wasn't the experience of reading any other script. It's a very specific 'Wynonna Earp' feeling."

As for Rozon? "I'm all in. The Earpers understand exactly how I felt because they're probably feeling it right now while they're watching this," the actor shared. "I'm excited for what they're getting back, is all I'm going to say."

"Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense. It's all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices," Andras offered in regards to where things will pick up with the special.

Here's a look back at what both Tubi and Andras had to share last month regarding the news:

