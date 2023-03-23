Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Update on Amazon Series Adapt Scott Snyder offered an update on how things are going with Amazon's series take on his & Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches.

It's creeping up on two months since we first learned that Amazon had ordered an adaptation of writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. And now, we're getting a key update from none other than the project's executive producer & showrunner, Snyder. In the first of two tweets, Snyder offers fans the heads-up that the writers' room will officially open in 11 days (and Snyder "cannot wait"). Following that, Snyder reassured a fan who was concerned about Snyder being "heavily involved" enough in the adaptation with a reminder of just how "heavily involved" he is: "I'm show running it so wish me luck."

With Snyder & Jock executive-producing alongside Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios, the series tells the story of 17-year-old Sailor Rooks, who moves with their family to a remote New England town after a tragic accident. Once there, they discover that a burrow of monsters – ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires – is lurking beneath the town. Originally published between October 2014 and March 2015, the six-issue series (Volume I) was originally set up for a film adaptation until the shift to television was announced in 2021. Now, here's a look at Snyder's updates from earlier today:

The Wytches TV writers room stars in 11 days… Cannot wait. — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) March 23, 2023

"'Wytches' is possibly my most personal work," Snyder said in a statement last month when the news was first announced. "It's all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I've been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of 'Wytches,' taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in 'Wytches' and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special." Now, here's a look back at what Snyder and Jock had to share about the news and the project via Twitter shortly after the reveal:

So the news is out – Wytches is going to be an adult animated series on Amazon! We optioned Wytches to Amazon Animation w/Plan B a few years ago with the promise that @Jock4twenty

and I could be very involved in the creative process. — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) February 8, 2023

I was hired to write the pilot, Jock to be art director, Amazon put together a great mini room, which I even got to run. Together, we put together a handful of episodes and just before X-mas we got the greenlight! So we're actually headed to TV! — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) February 8, 2023

The show's animation draws right from jock's work and the story expands the world of the book, while staying 100% true to its core. It's brutal, personal, and heartfelt and Jock and I are really excited about it. I can't wait for you to enter the burrow with us soon CHIT CHIT — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) February 8, 2023

And again, couldn't be more grateful to Amazon, Plan B, producer @kevinkoldeand everyone involved. The support and guidance with this has been next level. — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) February 8, 2023

Absolutely thrilled to share this news — Scott and I and all the team have been working hard on this for a while now…. More soon! #Wytches — jock (@Jock4twenty) February 8, 2023

We're heavily involved, and one hundred percent committed to it feeling like the comic…. https://t.co/UCOGyi66PA — jock (@Jock4twenty) February 8, 2023

Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon Studios, added, "Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, 'Wytches' fuses nail-biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches. Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock's well-regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series."