Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, jock, prime video, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches Season 1 Visual Development Meetings Get Underway: Snyder

Showrunner Scott Snyder updated how things are going with Prime Video's animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's comic book series Wytches.

Heading into last weekend, Showrunner Scott Snyder had some milestone news to pass along regarding the first season of Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. "After 4 + months of 9-4, five days a week, today is the last official full in-person day of the season 1 'Wytches' animated series writers room. I love what we've made so much, love the people, but it will be nice to have the days back (before Season 2 room starts in spring, haha)," Snyder wrote in a tweet update. A little less than a week later, Snyder is letting us know that visual development meetings have gotten underway – with the first one today.

Here's a look at Snyder's update on how production is now tackling the show's visuals, too:

Had our first visual development meeting today for the Wytches animated show – so excited for what's coming… — Scott Snyder (MegaCon Booth #P92/93) (@Ssnyder1835) February 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1st Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series. It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about." The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!