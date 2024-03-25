Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Disney+ Scores Big with 4 Million Views During First 5 Days

Based on the numbers that Disney+ shared earlier today, there are a lot of fans happy to have Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 in their lives.

So it looks like a whole lot of you are loving Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. Based on what the streamer had to share earlier today, the highly-anticipated animated series has hit the 4 million views mark in its first five days. In terms of where it ranks with other Disney+ animated series, X-Men '97 is second only to 2021's What If…? Season 1 – but ahead of its second season, as well as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Iwájú, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Seasons 1 & 2 (with animated shorts such as Star Wars: Visions and I Am Groot not included in the streamer's numbers).

X-Men '97: A Look Ahead at What's to Come…

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

