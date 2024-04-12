Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Lenore Zann, Marvel Studios, preview, X-Men '97
X-Men '97 Episode 5: Lenore Zann Checks on Fans, Shares Song
X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann (Rogue) posted a song for fans still hurting from Episode 5 and checked in during the To Me, My X-Men podcast.
There's some heartbreaking & bittersweet irony in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 being titled "Remember It" because it was definitely an episode that fans are never going to forget. As our mutants face an uncertain future that finds the drumbeats of war getting louder and louder, they've taken some serious losses – including Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and Gambit (AJ LoCascio). While her on-screen alter-ego and a whole ton of X-Men fans try to process the devastation, Lenore Zann (Rogue) has been doing her part on social media (as we saw yesterday and today) and in a recent podcast to serve as emotional support for those still feeling the pain.
Here's a look at Zann's post from earlier today, sharing the gift of music and art – as well as some loving & life-affirming words from a certain character she knows all too well:
Here's a sneak preview of what Zann had to share about the emotional impact that art can have and the importance of being able to tap into & process that – followed by the complete episode of To Me, My X-Men where Zann checks in with fans:
"Yes. You can. Dig deep. Let it out. Cry. Scream. But face it. Where does the grief come from?" Zann wrote in one of her earlier tweets from Thursday, offering kind words to one emotionally crushed fan before adding her personal insight into recording the episode. "When my 17-year-old niece Maia died shortly before I recorded Ep 5, it was like a rusty faucet started gushing water I was afraid would never stop. It did. Hang on. The story continues."
And here's a selection of Zann's responses to fans – offering a sense of community just when the fans need it most:
X-Men '97: A Look at The Animated Series "Return"
Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?
Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.