X-Men '97: Matthew Chauncey Reportedly Tapped as Season 3 Writer

Reports are Matthew Chauncey (Marvel's What If…?) has been tapped to write X-Men '97 Season 3 and that Season 2 scripts have been "revised."

Proving that it's never too late to report some news on where things are headed with the second season of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Matthew Chauncey (Marvel's What If…?) will be taking on the role of head writer for the third season of the animated series. Though having parted ways with Marvel Studios prior to the series premiere, series creator Beau DeMayo had completed work on the first two seasons. In addition, director Jake Castorena will be on hand to work with Chauncey. Original series EPs Larry Houston and Eric Lewald & Julia Lewald will stay as consulting producers. The article also notes that Season 2 is in production (scripts "have reportedly been revised"), and Season 3 is in development.

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Previously, X-Men '97 series creator, writer, and executive producer Beau DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Winderbaum would offer more details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

