BCTV Daily Dispatch 5 June 2021: Ackles Soldier Boy Workout & More

We can see a new horizon underneath the blazin' sky. We'll be where the eagle's flying higher and higher. Gonna be your man in motion, all we need's this pair of wheels. Take us where our future's lyin'… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! If we had to tell you that was John Parr then please consider yourself being judged very judgmentally. Welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been going down across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. A ton of new additions to the line-up today, including a Michael Connelly podcast, more Kim's Convenience controversy, Josh Duhamel ushering in #SexySantaSummer, Ruby Riott just getting started, David Tennant praising Billie Piper, The Boys' Jensen Ackles turning into "Super Ackles," and Neil Gaiman offering Sandman recommendations.

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Finally, we take a peek inside the "BCTV Weird" box for a look back at that time an ABC daytime soap opera decided to end its run by letting a serial killer take out a good chunk of the cast, followed by today's "Random Thought"- so what do all of the cord-cutters do now that there aren't any more cords left to cut?

10. The Wonderland Murders: Michael Connelly Launching Audible Podcast

9. Bosch Season 7 Gets Official Trailer; Titus Welliver Teases Big Payoff

8. Simu Liu: Kim's Convenience Cast Paid at "Absolute Horsepoop Rate"

7. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

6. Rey Mysterio Attacker Mystery Featured on WWE Smackdown Tonight

5. Jupiter's Legacy: Duhamel on Netflix Dump; Ushers in #SexySantaSummer

4. Ruby Riott Finally Speaks After WWE Release: "This is Far From Over"

3. Doctor Who: David Tennant Praises "Hugely Creative" Billie Piper

2. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel

1. Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from Cobra Kai, Stephen King, Fear the Walking Dead and Snooki, to Secret Invasion, Keith Lee, Doom Patrol, and Loki (and a whole lot more):

Five Episodes In To John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme, Series 9

Cobra Kai Showrunners Tease What's to Come in Season 4 & Beyond

Andor: "Rogue One" Prequel Series Begins UK Filming; Robert Emms Cast

Lisey's Story: Stephen King on Now Being the Right Time to Adapt Work

Nailed It!: Nicole Byer & Jacques Torres Discuss Double-Trouble Treats

Peanuts Documentary "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" Coming To Apple TV+

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E15 Opener: Teddy Mentors Dakota

Now The Fans Are Coming Back to Impact Wrestling for Slammiversary

The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Series Adapt Adds 14 More Actors to Cast

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney on S15, Day/Mythic Quest

Snooki to Host Ridiculousness Spinoff Messyness for MTV

Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke on Joining MCU "Family", Comic Con Help

What's Going With Keith Lee? WWE Star Posts Update on Twitter

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5 Images: This Time, It's A War

How I Met Your Mother Co-Creator Would Go Back to Edit "Certain Stuff"

Titans Season 3 Finds Joshua Orpin's Conner A Wanted Man In Gotham

Doom Patrol: Joivan Wade Signals Filming Near End on "Best Season Yet"

House of the Dragon: Casey Bloys Says GOT Prequel "Looks Spectacular"

Loki Has A "Chance" to Prove Them All Wrong- Including Himself: Teaser

Created by Agnes Nixon and former actor Douglas Marland and set in the fictional town of Corinth, Pennsylvania, ABC's Loving was pretty standard daytime soap opera stuff over most of its 12 years on the air (June 1983 to November 1995)- at least until that final year. That's when head writers James Harmon Brown and Barbara Esensten were charged to find a way to end the series in an interesting while saving enough to work with for an eventual spinoff (The City). And thus, the Corinth serial killer and "The Loving Murders" were born. And without getting into spoilers, let's just say the killer had an impressive roster of kills.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LOVING (1995) 6/6: The Loving Murders Promo – With So Few Remaining.avi (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaPzpyIwJQw)

Just a quick one this time. So with approximately 3,827 streamers out there and growing, there's eventually going to be the need for a (premium) service that collects all of your streamers together and helps you organize them in whatever set-up works for you. And when that happens, when does everyone realize they're living in a 'Cable 2.0" world- minus the cable boxes and wires?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Old HBO commercial 1980s (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9e_5y_bqSM)

