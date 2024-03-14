Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Official Clip: Sentinels Smackdown; "Team" Teaser Released

It's the X-Men taking on The Sentinels in this official clip from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 - along with a new teaser showing off the "Team."

Article Summary Marvel's X-Men '97 drops official clips featuring a Sentinel battle and a teaser for the "Team".

Showrunner Beau DeMayo was fired days before the series premiere, raising questions.

X-Men '97 is set to continue from "Graduation Day", with new and returning characters.

The series explores the consequences of Xavier's shooting and the X-Men's evolving dynamics.

Aside from the news that showrunner, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo had been fired only days before the animated series' Hollywood premiere – which is a little tough to look past with the question marks surrounding the situation – this has been a pretty good week for Marvel's X-Men. As we speak, the comics side is announcing the 987th reboot of comics, and X-Men '97 has been dropping previews all over the place to make sure folks know that next week is the week (and to distract them from other topics). That brings us to the new teaser that was released earlier today (above), as well as an official clip of the team taking on the Sentinels.

Here's a look at the official clip that was released earlier today – followed by a look back at what else we know about the series:

X-Men '97: A Look Ahead at What's to Come…

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

