X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar

When the news hit earlier this week that X-Men: The Animated Series' Eric Lewald & Julia Lewald and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo would be on hand for Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event next month, we will readily admit that we jumped to the assumption that some serious X-Men '97 intel would be coming our way. But it turns out we don't have to wait quite that long for a least one update – or, it's more like a reassurance. If you hadn't heard, The Walt Disney Company finds itself in the position of having to make cuts & restructure to fix a lot financial hurts. To that end, Disney+ is going to start spreading out streaming series projects more and more. In fact, reports are that the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion and the second season of the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki will be the only two live-action Marvel Studios series to hit small screens this year. But what about animation? Specifically, what about X-Men '97, which was expected to hit before the end of 2023? Well, it looks like we got some cautiously optimistic good news earlier this month that nearly slipped under the radar.

In the following update from X-Men Updates, it's reported that the animated series was still ontrack for a Fall 2023 debut, with DeMayo responding to the tweet with a winking emoji:

Despite reports of Marvel Studios working to spread out release and giving projects more time in post-production – 'X-MEN 97' is still tentatively scheduled to debut on @DisneyPlus this upcoming Fall. pic.twitter.com/o9RqVJAkgI — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) February 16, 2023

And here's what DeMayo tweeted out only minutes before their response to X-Men Updates' heads-up regarding the release of the animated series:

Trust me, I'd be the first to say something if something changes. pic.twitter.com/b9tWOzn6Vx — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) February 16, 2023

X-Men '97: The Road to Season 1 & Season 2

Regarding the previously-announced second season, it appears we may have gotten some good news from Cal Dodd (Logan / Wolverine). As many of you know (but we'll still give you a reminder below), Dodd took to Twitter at the beginning of 2022 to signal that recording on the first season was underway. Well, a little more than a year later, Dodd was back on Twitter to let fans know that recording on the second season was already underway. In a tweet that's since been taken down, Dodd wrote, "Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!" and included a brief video sharing, "Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from 'X-Men '97.' The beginning of Season 2. I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later." Back in January 2022, Dodd took to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast.