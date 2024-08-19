Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, preview, season 2, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 2 Will Feature 2 Other X-Teams: Brad Winderbaum

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum teased that X-Men '97 fans will be getting not one, but two other X-teams during the second season.

With most of the news lately surrounding Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 having to do with series creator/writer Beau DeMayo and Marvel's growing war of words possibly leading to legal action, it's nice to be able to take a break for a hot minute to shift the focus back to what will be hitting our screens when the second season debuts on Disney+. During Disney's D23 Fan Expo, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, was joined by Cal Dodd and Lenore Zann – and right from the start, we learned that the team would have the outfits that their comic book counterparts were famous for during Grant Morrison's run with New X-Men (designed by artist Frank Quitely).

While a sneak preview was screened, it still hasn't been released. Zann shared that Rogue will be on a "hero journey" during the second season: "She's on a mission, and she's not going to stop until she gets what she wants." Dodd added that he was so happy that they are bringing back Bishop – teasing that all Hell breaks loose and he has no idea what's happening with him during the season. Along with Bishop, we also learned that Polaris, Danger (not Warlock, as originally reported), and Apocalypse will appear. But now, we're learning that's far from all who will be appearing…

During a screening of the first season of the animated series, Collider was on hand for a Q&A that included Winderbaum, supervising producer Jake Casterona, and director Emi/Emmett Yonemura. When it came to the topic of what they could share about Season 2, Winderbaum dropped a ten-ton tease, giving fans the heads-up that they should start brushing up on their "X" teams – because two of them will be making an appearance. "There's many teams in Marvel that have the letter 'X' that are followed by a hyphen. I would put it to you like this… there's two other X-teams in Season 2." We have a feeling that one of them could be a real "force" of nature and that the other one could be a major "factor" in what happens during the second season.

