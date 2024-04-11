Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Star Lenore Zann Offers Fans Episode 5 Emotional Support

X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann (Rogue) took to social media to offer insights into Episode 5 "Remember It," and some emotional support to fans.

After what went down during Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 Episode 5: "Remember It," it's safe to say that our mutants are facing an uncertain future just when hope was appearing on the horizon. And speaking about uncertain futures… Magneto (Matthew Waterson), Gambit (AJ LoCascio), and Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough) – am I right? Needless to say, Lenore Zann's Rogue – and a whole ton of X-Men fans – were left emotionally devastated by what went down. In fact, you don't have to look any further than social media to appreciate the impact that the episode had – but Zann understood. Since the episode dropped, Zann has been responding to fans, offering them insights into the episode and emotional support – while also making sure they knew that the story was far from over…

"Yes. You can. Dig deep. Let it out. Cry. Scream. But face it. Where does the grief come from?" Zann wrote in one of her earlier tweets, offering kind words to one emotionally crushed fan before adding her personal insight into recording the episode. "When my 17-year-old niece Maia died shortly before I recorded Ep 5, it was like a rusty faucet started gushing water I was afraid would never stop. It did. Hang on. The story continues."

Yes. You can. Dig deep. Let it out. Cry. Scream. But face it. Where does the grief come from? When my 17 year old niece Maia died shortly before I recorded Ep 5 it was like a rusty faucet started gushing water I was afraid would never stop. It did. Hang on. The story continues. https://t.co/fWL8pNgLuG — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a selection of Zann's responses to fans – offering a sense of community just when the fans need it most:

Thanks Sugah. No. I was FEELING. And that made you feel it too. Thank you 🙏 💋 https://t.co/RZDH7ZgU3H — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

ThanX so much Ben. We have an amazingly talented team working on this series. And the cast love each other and enjoy working together. "What more could a gal want?" ❤️🙏 https://t.co/z4F0dMbjMJ — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Awww thank you. Yeah gotta say Ep 5 is my personal favourite SO FAR. But just wait. There's more! To be continued … 😉 https://t.co/rJA49DwMWw — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I'm sorry Sugah but tragedy is happenin' all around us – every day someone somewhere is losing a loved one. We hafta fall apart for a while, then pick up the pieces of our broken hearts and go on. Hang in there. I see you. ❤️ https://t.co/5CI78Z3fea — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Awwww 🥰 ThanX Sugah! Dry your tears. There's a lot more to come … Get ready. https://t.co/Obje8YW3fq — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Well Yer welcome Sugah! Join the club – a good cry is def therapeutic. Hope you feel better tomorrow! And there are five more episodes this season to look forward to!! https://t.co/W2C8W0k61B — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

ThanX so much Sugah – I love this scene with @AJLoCascio – he's a dream to work with and as fans can probably tell by now we have so much fun. https://t.co/va0CIi0v2W — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Yep. It's gutting that's for sure. Death will do that. Keep watchin' Sugah. It ain't over til it's over. https://t.co/dL4iliv5wR — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: A Look at The Animated Series "Return"

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!