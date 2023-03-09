Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Trailer: Let the Speculation Begin! With the popular Showtime series returning on March 24th, here's a look at the official trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2.

Earlier this week, Florence Welch, lead vocalist for Florence + the Machine, treated us to a sample of the '90s song that they were planning to cover for the Showtime series' second season (No Doubt's hit song "Just a Girl"). Now, with Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson (Narcos) and Showtime's Yellowjackets ready to return in a little more than two weeks, we're getting a chance to see how that song matches the tone of Season 2 via the official trailer. Between new layers of horrors from the past still to be revealed and the darkness stalking the here and now, there's a whole lot for fans to carve up and speculate over – take a look:

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). With the series returning on March 24th, here's a look at the official trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets:

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the second season, set to hit later this month:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

And here's a look at Welch sharing a video showing how much they appreciate being picked for the Season 2 "team" while trying on the varsity jacket and offering a sample of Florence + the Machine's take on "Just a Girl" (and it's haunting):

The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).