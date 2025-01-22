Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: trailer, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer: More Than Secrets Will Be Spilled

Returning to Paramount+ with Showtime on February 14th, here's the trailer for Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3.

With only a little more than three weeks to go until series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets returns for its third season on Friday, February 14th (streaming and on-demand) and Sunday, February 16th (on-air debut), we're not only getting a new image gallery but also the "holy grail" that fans have been waiting for. That's right, we have the official trailer – and let's just say that things are starting to go seriously off the rails – in both timelines. "One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters, and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," shared Lyle (alongside Nickerson) during a recent interview about the third season. Based on what you're about to see in the trailer above, the threads connecting the timelines continue to get stronger – and bloodier.

Here's the first look for Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3, which was released in December 2024, followed by a look back at the previously released image gallery:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

