Yellowjackets Season 3 Welcomes Joel McHale as Guest Star

Joel McHale (Community, The Bear) is set as a guest star for the upcoming third season of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the third season of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci (Misty) had confirmed back in June that they've "filmed a couple of episodes" and teased how the third season is going to dial things up in a big way. "This season is going to be even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons. It's definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So I think it's just going to be… extremely 'Yellowjackets-y,'" Ricci shared. Earlier today, it was announced that a very familiar face would be helping with all of the shocks, surprises, and brutality – Joel McHale (Community, Animal Control) has joined the cast in a guest role, though no details on his role were released.

Here's a look at the video that hit social media welcoming McHale to the cast:

"We know you're starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production. 🎬🐝" read the caption to the Instagram post and tweet/x posted by the show's social media accounts earlier this month – along with some images from the set and a look at the cover to the script for the first episode of the new season:

Yellowjackets: A Look Back at Season 2…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Warehouse 13), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive-produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

