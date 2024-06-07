Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, season 3, showtime, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Season 3 Is "Definitely Going to Be Brutal": Ricci

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci on Season 3 being "even more shocking and surprising" than past seasons and if Misty can forgive herself.

With filming on the third season of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets rolling along, fans are getting some new insights into what the series has to offer from series star Christina Ricci (Misty). Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Ricci confirmed that they've "filmed a couple of episodes" and teased how the third season is going to dial things up in a big way. "This season is going to be even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons. It's definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So I think it's just going to be… extremely 'Yellowjackets-y,'" Ricci shared. At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign before we cover what Ricci had to say about the Season 2 finale.

"We bonded and spent so much time together, and we just really loved each other. It was really sad for her character to be killed off. Even now, we've filmed a couple of episodes, and it's sad without Juliet," Ricci explained while discussing what it's been like filming without Juliette Lewis's Natalie – who Misty accidentally killed before the credits rolled on "Storytelling." But if you think this was a line crossed that Misty can forgive herself for, Ricci would tend to disagree. "I do. We've seen that she's done it before. She forgave herself for what she did to her friends in the wilderness, and I think she is someone who does get past things because she is a survivor," she explained. "If events in her life were going to have destroyed her, they would have already done it. Because these ladies have been through quite a bit."

"We know you're starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production. 🎬🐝" read the caption to the Instagram post and tweet/x posted by the show's social media accounts earlier this month – along with some images from the set and a look at the cover to the script for the first episode of the new season:

Yellowjackets: A Look Back at Season 2…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Warehouse 13), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive-produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

