Yellowstone Season 5 Ep. 4 Preview: Is John Making Too Many Waves?

Whether you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) & John Linson's Yellowstone, who celebrates Thanksgiving or not, we've got something to share that we think you're going to feel pretty thankful for. In this Sunday's episode, S05E04 "Horse in Heaven," John (Kevin Costner) continues making big waves (and bigger enemies) in the Capitol as Sen. Perry (Wendy Moniz) offers him some sage advice. Meanwhile, the aggressive-aggressive poison between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) continues getting more & more toxic… but has it finally reached its tipping point. Side note? We're not the only ones not seeing things ending well for Jamie, are we? And Rip (Cole Hauser) gets John up-to-speed on how the wolf situation was handled… uh-oh. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images for this Sunday's episode:

And in the following edition of "Stories from the Bunkhouse," Ian Bohen, Denim Richards & Jefferson White do a deep dive into the last episode, S05E03 "Tall Drink of Water":

Here's a Look at Paramount+'s Yellowstone Season 5

Paramount+'s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. With the hit series set to air its fourth episode this Sunday, here's a look back at the official Season 5 trailer for Paramount Network's Yellowstone:

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.